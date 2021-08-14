DJ Khaled Reveals He and His Family Have Recovered from COVID-19: 'We're All Good'

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled is speaking out about his own personal experience with COVID-19.

The "I Did It" hitmaker, 45, revealed on Thursday that he and his family are "all good" after recovering from the respiratory virus, writing to his followers in an Instagram post, "Thank you for all your calls and prayers!"

"My family and I have recovered from COVID and we're all good now," a message shared on his account read. "God is the greatest! God love us and we love God!"

In the caption of his post, Khaled — who shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck — also urged fan to stay healthy amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself," the music producer wrote, before thanking his doctors and team for "holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery."

"THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!" he added.

Khaled did not disclose when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He also did not specify exactly which family member had contracted the disease.

The "Popstar" artist's message announcing his recovery came two weeks since his last post on Instagram, which featured a photo Asahd flashing the peace sign.

"Love light blessings Biggest," he wrote on July 21.

While caring for their children have always been a top priority for Khaled and Tuck, 45, the couple went above and beyond at the start of the pandemic — starting a quarantined homeschooling arrangement for their eldest child and several of his classmates.

"In March, when Asahd's preschool sent everybody home, I was doing the Zoom classes with him every single day. I thought to myself, 'This cannot be the best we can do!' " Tuck said in Parents magazine's January 2021 issue. "So I organized a learning pod at our house with other quarantined families. We have seven kids and two teachers, and it's absolutely amazing."

"Nicole did everything. We turned a guesthouse on our property into a little schoolhouse," added Khaled. "It's perfect because we have a playground right there too."

Elsewhere in the cover story, Khaled said that he's "always wanted to be a dad" and "couldn't wait to have kids — it's something I'd been talking about most of my adult life." The proud parents also raved about their older boy.

"It's amazing that we have never had to put him in a corner or anything like that," Tuck said. "The most I ever have to say is, 'Okay, I'm going to count.' And as soon as I say 'One,' that's it. I don't even have to go to 'Two.' "

"He's such a good kid," added Khaled. "We are so blessed it's unbelievable."