DJ Khaled Pays Tribute to Himself While Accepting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'There's Only One Khaled'

DJ Khaled

Kevin Winter/Getty DJ Khaled

Major key alert: DJ Khaled's legacy is officially cemented into a Los Angeles sidewalk.

On Monday, the record producer was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony in Hollywood, California, accompanied by his partner, Nicole Tuck, and their two sons, Asahd and Aalam. Superstar musicians JAY-Z, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Fat Joe, Jeezy, N.O.R.E., and Teyana Taylor also came out to support the We the Best Music Group founder.

Known for songs including "I'm the One" and "Wild Thoughts" as well as his unabashed self-confidence, Khaled paid tribute to himself during his emotional acceptance speech, which concluded with one of his signature catchphrases. "There's only one Khaled, that's all I gotta say," said the 46-year-old hitmaker during the event, held on Hollywood Boulevard's 6200 block. "We the best. It's not just me, it's we."

Elsewhere in the speech, Khaled thanked his family, colleagues, and collaborators before sharing the significance the honor holds for him. "This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody. You know, God put me on this earth to be a light," he told the crowd. "The room can be pitch dark, and when I walk in it's bright. When it's dark, I'm the light, and when it's the light, I'm a brighter light."

"I want everybody to take this starlight and know this is forever, and this is for all of us," continued Khaled. "This is for hip-hop, but I want to make it clear we're just getting started."

Before Khaled stepped up to the podium, Fat Joe gave a speech about the producer's character and how it's impacted their genre. "In hip-hop, for a long time, we haven't really embraced fatherhood," said the 51-year-old "All the Way Up" rapper. "Nobody has done it like Khaled. And music-wise, there's nobody with a greater ear."

Combs also took the mic and shared a story about his early days working with Khaled. "I remember that day when you told me, 'They don't believe me, Puff.' I was like 'Khaled, what are you talking about? You're doing great," recalled the Bad Boy Records founder, 52. "[He said,] 'But they don't believe me.' I remember from that day, you worked all the way up."

"You're a pioneer; you're an icon and a brilliant businessman. But most importantly, you're a great friend to all of us here," continued Combs. "Your energy and your work ethic is unmatched, we celebrate you for everything."

The "Hello Good Morning" rapper shared a video of the moment Khaled's star was unveiled on Instagram. "Congratulations to my brother @DJKhaled on receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨," read the post's caption.

Last month, Khaled appeared at the 2022 Oscars during hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall's opening monologue for a seemingly staged interruption, acting as a hype man for the three comedians. "Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up. Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way," he said onstage. "I'm talking about actresses, comedians, moguls, bosses… They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."