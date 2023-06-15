DJ Khaled 'in so much pain' but says surfing injury has done wonders for his golf swing

DJ Khaled recently showed video of the surfing accident that led him to feel "much pain." (Scott Roth / Invision/Associated Press)

DJ Khaled is not at full strength after sustaining a fall while surfing on Saturday.

The "All I Do Is Win" musician explained the situation Sunday on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm getting a massage right now because I hurt myself yesterday surfing," he said. "I'm in so much pain that I tried to golf up this morning and I played, I made it to like the eighth hole and then I had to stop myself."

The avid golfer added that he was "depressed" leaving the course but that he felt it was the wisest move given his pain. Khaled wrapped up the video by saying he was in recovery mode.

Later that day, he posted video footage of his fall and documented himself getting X-rays to assess the injury.

"I'm just hoping it just a bruised muscle or just a bruise," he explained in another Instagram video. "I just want to make sure the bone ain't broken because I've been up 48 hours and I haven't slept. This morning I tried explain to [medical professionals] that the pain's high-level."

Despite being injured, Khaled has since posted several videos on his Instagram showing him playing rounds of golf, while still talking about his constant pain and how it has affected his golfing abilities.

In a video posted Tuesday, the "Wild Thoughts" artist shared what doctors said about his current condition.

"The doctor said I got a big, real bad bruise," Khaled said. "They said on the bone they've seen a little line on one of the bones, they're not sure if it's a fracture, so I'm gonna double check."

The "I'm the One" producer then explained his rationale for golfing while hurt and said he believed his injury might actually have improved his play.

"I have to play golf for a lot of reasons, for my mind, my peace, and I'm in pain, I can't even lie to y'all," he said. "But I feel like I'm supposed to fight through this pain, I'm gonna smoothen out my swing. ... I got the big injury but it's actually making my swing super smooth."

Representatives for DJ Khaled did not immediately respond to The Times' questions about his health.

In 2017, Khaled documented a waterskiing accident he was involved in that also left him injured.

During the incident, he found himself trapped among tree branches in the water and cut his leg while trying to get free. Khaled managed to escape with minor injuries and was able to ski over to the home of his friend and fellow music producer Diddy, who lived nearby.

In another famous water-sports experience, the "GOD DID" DJ live-vlogged himself getting lost at night while jet skiing off Miami. He ultimately made it back to shore unharmed.

"When I was on the jet ski, I documented it because I was scared s—less," Khaled told Tech Insider after the incident. "I felt like if my battery gonna go down, somebody gonna call somebody.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.