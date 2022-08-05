DJ Khaled, Drake, Lil Baby Pay Homage to Bee Gees on ‘Staying Alive’

Emily Zemler
·1 min read
DJ Khaled - Credit: YouTube/DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled - Credit: YouTube/DJ Khaled

Paging Dr. Drake to the ER. DJ Khaled has dropped a music video for his new single “Staying Alive,” which sees the rapper and his collaborators, Drake and Lil Baby, running the show at a hospital.

Drake, dressed as surgeon in blue scrubs, takes on the first verse before handing the reins over to Lil Baby, who is partying in the club. The three rappers come together for the chorus, which interpolates the Bee Gees 1977 hit (the band members are listed as lyricists on the track). The music video, which brings the trio coming together in the hospital parking lot at the end, was directed by R.T. Thorne.

“Staying Alive” will appear on DJ Khaled’s 13th full-length LP, God Did, out Aug. 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Record. The album follows last year’s Khaled Khaled, which landed at No. 1 on the RS Charts. The rapper will release the track list for God Did, which will also feature Jay-Z, in the coming weeks.

DJ Khaled has previously collaborated with Drake several times, including on “To the Max,” “Popstar,” and “Greece.” Last year, the rapper tapped Lil Baby, as well as Lil Durk, for single “Every Chance I Get.”

