DJ Jerzy on the Rise to Stardom

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2021 / Digital platforms have grown to be very competitive for artists and musicians in the past few years. Yet amidst the sea of content, some artists with exemplary talent have stood out. DJ Jerzy, out of Aventura, FL is one of those content creators.

Photo Credits: Adam Baalshem; @adambaalsham

When you think of prominent producers, other famous DJs, musicians, and artists, none of these artists had such a rapid rise to stardom as DJ Jerzy. The EDM Producer and DJ specializes in original music along with occasional remixes and has fans of EDM music all around the world thoroughly impressed. The young artist is only three months into his musical career; however, looking at his Artist Stats, you'd presume he's been in the music business for several years, passing over 1 million streams on all streaming platforms combined. Just on Soundcloud alone, he has currently reached over 2.4 million streams. Having such a huge impact in such a short time is an accomplishment very few artists can hold to their name, but DJ Jerzy has proved to the world countless times that he has no plans of being just a regular artist.

Jerzy Roginski Jr, AKA DJ Jerzy, is a musician in a position to create a solid brand for himself in national and global music. Despite his influence and success, the artist is hungry for more, seeking to build a platform that will bring fortune and value to others and help solve societal problems like poverty, segregation, and injustice. Today, he's building an empire in hopes of creating a better life for his family and playing his part in the community.

While the musician's journey has brought him to more significant heights in the past few years, Jerzy's journey has been far from easy. At one point, he struggled with mental and physical health issues. But the overcomer has persevered through all trials and bounced back from some of the biggest mountains an artist can face.

Jerzy Roginski Jr. started pursuing music at a young age. He learned to play the piano as a kid and sang in various choirs and competitions. Later on, he learned how to play the guitar and trumpet as his skills continued to grow with time. Pretty soon, he was winning multiple contests at school and other organizations.

While pursuing a career in music, he worked as a medical professional and studied in school. He began a 35-credit-hour per semester accelerated nursing program at Keiser University and finished with a 3.7 GPA while also building up his music portfolio. During his rigorous school program, he produced six hard-hitting tracks and uploaded them on the streaming platform Soundcloud. He has created masterful remixes of songs like Dua Lipa's "New Rules," Bruno Mars' "Finesse," and Nitti Gritti's "Dead in The Water," to name a few. Many of his productions have reached six digits in streams within less than three months, and the numbers continue to grow with time.

Apart from producing content and music, Jerzy Roginski is also a radio mix show host with Miami's top dance radio station, Revolution 93.5. He works with top-tier talent manager Salo Sion and has also picked up awards for his work. This includes five Golden #1 Track Awards on The Spinnin Records Talent Pool charts.

DJ Jerzy is real and authentic as an artist in every way. His goal is simple: to make music that will bring people together, regardless of race, culture, gender, or economic background. Today, that simple dream has grown into an amazing start to a promising music career. "I dedicated my heart and soul to make this happen," shares DJ Jerzy. "Literally all my heart and time. I would pull all-nighters making music and then show up to class lecture the next morning, which was from 9-5, studied and would sleep every now and then."

Today that dedication has paid off as DJ Jerzy continues to climb up the charts. He hopes to grow his record label and start helping other artists launch their creative careers. To learn more about DJ Jerzy and to hear more of his music, visit his Soundcloud profile and follow him on his Instagram.

