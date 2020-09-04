DJ Devious Remix’ Creativity as a Hip-Hop & Afrobeat Artist Knows No Bounds

Over the years, music has been said to be a work of art that transcends all boundaries of entertainment. And DJ Devious Remix aka Michael Mateo is a true representation and definition of that school of thought, and this is because of his artistic, creative, versatile and passionate approach to his craft, which sets him apart from others in the field of disc jockey.

DJ Devious Remix is a Hip-hop & Afrobeat influent DJ who plays at both clubs and private parties. He is a music enthusiast and one of his major speciality is his ability to remix an original Hip-hop song to become a reggae, and also an Afrobeat track to an entirely different tune, making his style and skill set exceptional.

He is a professional audio engineer, a licensed massage therapist and a licensed insurance agent. That is simply awesome! As a music producer, DJ Devious Remix is very passionate about making music, creating new mixes, finding and growing new talents.

With over 25 years of experience in his field, DJ Devious Remix who started DJing as a teenager has harnessed and gathered so much experience. His craft has been influenced by the likes of DJ Premiere, Quest Love, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Clue, Gary Vaynerchuck & Timbaland. His goal is to continue to expand his audio worldwide and become a platinum producer Although getting steady gigs and the right exposure can prove to be a challenge, but DJ Devious Remix has landed himself quite a number of gigs in Islamorada, Florida, as well as performing at Hog Heaven, where he left the crowd with an experience that they will forever cherish.

DJ Devious Remix commitment is to find more information about the culture behind the different sub-genres of music because he believes that it is a never-ending search, as he looks to create unique and diverse remixes that have never been heard of.