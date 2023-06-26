There’s a Dizzying Amount of Summer Blouses on Sale at Amazon Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Under $30

Including flattering peplum options and lightweight lacy styles.

In my book, there’s never a bad time to shop, but now that Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, there is truly no better season to snag deals on the items you’ve been eyeing. While the official sale event doesn’t start until July 11, you don’t have to wait that long to head to checkout; the retailer already released thousands of early discounts, and the fashion section is overflowing with picks perfect for summer. The breezy blouse curation, especially, offers countless markdowns on best-selling styles you’re bound to wear on repeat this season.

To make your early Prime Day shopping experience even easier, I narrowed down the dizzying array of options to the 10 very best deals. Not only are the following blouses discounted just in time for summer, but they’re all pulled from Amazon’s chart of leading best-sellers, too. Below, you’ll find epic deals on the tops customers are buying most this season, and prices start as low as just $20.

Amazon Summer Blouse Deals:

This airy Dokotoo pick is the latest addition to my shopping cart. Its feminine design includes a short, ruffled sleeve and a smocked upper-bodice. My favorite elements, however, are the subtle details that give the top an elevated feel; it has a dainty, swiss dot texture and a stylish tie closure at the back of the neck. Available in sizes S to XXL, the best-selling style is available in a range of colorways including versatile neutral tones and summer-ready pastels. I’m clearly not the only fan of the lightweight blouse — it has a near-perfect overall rating from Amazon shoppers who call it their “new favorite summer shirt.”

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com



The CiciBird peplum blouse may just be the best deal on this list; it’s marked down by 46 percent, plus has a stackable 10 percent off coupon. Not only is it budget-friendly at just $22, but it’s super stylish, too. It has a flattering, cinched waistline with a tie closure, as well as exposed, functional buttons up to the neckline. The shopper-loved top is made of breathable chiffon, so it’s bound to keep you cool regardless of where you sport it this summer. It’s available in 54 styles (yes, seriously) including solid colorways, floral patterns, and even fun pom-pom textures. Be sure to snag the blouse while it’s marked down from its original $50 price tag.

Shop now: $22 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com



Instantly elevate any warm weather look with this lacey Lolong pick that’s 34 percent off. It’s made of a breathable polyester blend and sold in 28 colors in both short and long sleeve styles, so you can find the perfect match for your summer outfit rotation. The blouse has a relaxed fit with a cinched bottom and slightly ruffled sleeves. What really sold me, though, is the top’s stylish crossover neckline, which has a delicate, lace trim. Pair the style with denim shorts and your go-to white sneakers, or dress it up for a night out with a breezy skirt and a pair of platform sandals. Regardless of how you wear it, the blouse is bound to become a mainstay in your summer wardrobe. Take it from one reviewer who called it “the perfect top” since it’s just “so flattering.”

Shop now: $24 (Originally $36); amazon.com



Another Dokotoo pick, this lightweight blouse deserves a spot in your Amazon cart. It has a relaxed, easy-to-wear silhouette, and the summer heat is no match for its breezy polyester blend material. The top is made with a flattering, deep V-neck with drawstring detailing, and has a statement ruffled neckline with flouncy sleeves to match. Available in sizes S to XXL, you can shop the “perfect for summertime” top in 39 styles for just $21 right now.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $27); amazon.com



Head over to Amazon to browse through the entire summer fashion selection, and be sure to snag your favorite blouse picks while they’re still on sale ahead of Prime Day.

Shop now: $23 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com



Shop now: $21 (Originally $31); amazon.com



Shop now: $28 (Originally $36); amazon.com



