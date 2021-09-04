Dizo is expected to launch a new smartwatch with 1.69-inch display this month

Realme's first brand in the Realme TechLife ecosystem, Dizo, is gearing up to launch a new range of products this month. Industry sources have revealed that a smartwatch is going to be the next new thing.

The company will soon unveil its second smartwatch in the upcoming product launch that is slated to take place this month.

With a tag line of 'Be Different', DIZO has been teasing their new product on their Twitter account. They tweeted that something big is coming and that "Display matters'.

The teaser confirms that the smartwatch has the biggest screen and as per our sources, it will be a 1.69-inch touch screen - the biggest in the 3K price range.

Dizo is the first brand in the Realme TechLife ecosystem with promises to bring 'Smart Tech Life for Every Different You.'

The brand is expected to launch a soundbar as well. Abhilash Panda, the company head, teased a product in a tweet that looks like it could be a soundbar's packaging. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet and an exact launch date is unclear.

To date, Dizo has launched nine products in India since its launch in May this year. There are rumours that they will be launching 11 more products by the end of this year.

Dizo's most recent launch was its two Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)-enabled True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds - Dizo GoPods and Dizo GoPods Neo. They had also launched two products from its smart care category " Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus and Dizo Hair Dryer.

The Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus and Dizo Hair Dryer go on its first sale on Flipkart from 4 September 2021 followed by the Dizo GoPods which will go on sale from 6 September 2021.

All the products can be shopped online at Flipkart and at select offline stores.

