DIY Vampire Costumes for a Perfectly Spooky Halloween

The spooky season is upon us! As you're searching for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further than one of the creepiest creatures around—the vampire. While undeniably scary, the look can be adapted for anyone, from men and women to kids and even dogs! If you're the kind of person who Googles "are vampires real" while watching vampire movies or vampire TV shows and reading the best vampire books, then these costumes are perfect for you. They're easy to pull off and inexpensive, and they can even work as last-minute Halloween costumes in a pinch. So pick out your vampire name, choose some vampire quotes for Instagram, grab some fake blood for your vampire makeup ideas, and get haunting. Just be sure to avoid the garlic!
Vampire Costume for Kids
If your kid is ready for a costume that's a little creepy but not too scary, this is the idea for him. This vampire look is easy to put together with just a few simple items.
Vampire Costume for Women
This simple women's costume is put together with some black lace, smoky eye makeup, and, of course, fangs. Pair it with an all-black outfit for a perfectly comfy costume.
Vampire Costume with Dog
If your dog likes to play dress-up too, outfit him in a matching vampire costume. Just make sure it's comfortable, not tight around the neck, and easy to move around in.
Angel Vampire Costume
If it's hard to convince the man in your life to dress up for Halloween, this is the costume for him. David Boreanaz's vampire character from Angel and Buffy the Vampire Slayer couldn't be easier to pull off. Dress up like Buffy, and you'll have an unbeatable costume for couples.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Costume
Okay, so she's not a vampire, but pair it with a guy dressed as Angel, and you've got an excellent couple's costume.
