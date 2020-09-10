DIY Vampire Costumes for a Perfectly Spooky Halloween

From Country Living

The spooky season is upon us! As you're searching for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further than one of the creepiest creatures around—the vampire. While undeniably scary, the look can be adapted for anyone, from men and women to kids and even dogs! If you're the kind of person who Googles "are vampires real" while watching vampire movies or vampire TV shows and reading the best vampire books, then these costumes are perfect for you. They're easy to pull off and inexpensive, and they can even work as last-minute Halloween costumes in a pinch. So pick out your vampire name, choose some vampire quotes for Instagram, grab some fake blood for your vampire makeup ideas, and get haunting. Just be sure to avoid the garlic!

Vampire Costume for Kids

If your kid is ready for a costume that's a little creepy but not too scary, this is the idea for him. This vampire look is easy to put together with just a few simple items.

Vampire Costume for Women

This simple women's costume is put together with some black lace, smoky eye makeup, and, of course, fangs. Pair it with an all-black outfit for a perfectly comfy costume.

Vampire Costume with Dog

If your dog likes to play dress-up too, outfit him in a matching vampire costume. Just make sure it's comfortable, not tight around the neck, and easy to move around in.

