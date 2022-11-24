DIY Tools Market Size 2023-2028: Market Share, Top Companies report covers, Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Definition, Share, and Regional Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "DIY Tools Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. DIY home improvement stands as a key segment of the DIY market, and it accounts for the largest share of the global DIY market. Home improvement involves renovating or remodelling one’s home. Although the practice of DIY is quite common in the Western regions, the market is slowly picking up in the emerging regions such as APAC and MEA. In Europe, DIY is widely practiced across the region. In countries like Germany and France, people are quite confident in engaging in DIY projects, enjoying it as a hobby.

DIY Tools Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global DIY Tools Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional DIY Tools markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of DIY Tools market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global DIY Tools market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Stanley Black & Decker,Makita,Robert Bosch,Techtronic,Atlas Copco,Baier Tools,Casal Power Tools,Hitachi Koki,Husqvarna,Klein Tools,Snap-on

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global DIY Tools market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe DIY Tools market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe DIY Tools landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Story continues

DIY Power Tools accounting for % of the DIY Tools global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While DIY Stores segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of DIY Tools include Stanley Black & Decker, Makita, Robert Bosch, Techtronic, Atlas Copco, Baier Tools, Casal Power Tools, Hitachi Koki and Husqvarna, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of DIY Tools in 2021.

This report focuses on DIY Tools volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DIY Tools market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global DIY Tools Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global DIY Tools market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

DIY Tools Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

DIY Power Tools

DIY Hand Tools

Segment by Application

DIY Stores

Speciality Stores

Furniture Stores

Online Sales

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the DIY Tools Market: -

Stanley Black & Decker

Makita

Robert Bosch

Techtronic

Atlas Copco

Baier Tools

Casal Power Tools

Hitachi Koki

Husqvarna

Klein Tools

Snap-on

Key Benefits of DIY Tools Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global DIY Tools market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the DIY Tools market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the DIY Tools market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the DIY Tools market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

