DIY SOS: Nick Knowles pays tribute to former star who died after episode aired

Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team have paid tribute to a former star of the show who died.

Oliver, a young boy with severe disabilities, appeared on the BBC show with his adopted father, Darren Hudson, who was diagnosed with a degenerative spinal condition in 2017.

Hudson was fearful of how he would provide for his family as he faced the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

In an episode that re-aired on Thursday 17 September, Knowles and the DIY SOS team were shown transforming the family’s home, shared with Hudson’s two other children.

“Amazing. What you have done for us guys, it’s our next chapter. It’s the next step forward which is massive for us,” Hudson said when his new home was revealed.

“Words don’t even seem enough. I have been in there and I didn’t even recognise my house. In fact it’s not a house, you have brought the home back for us.”

However, the DIY SOS team shared the upsetting news that Oliver had died after the episode was filmed.

“We @DIYSOS send condolences to Darren & family on the sad passing of wonderful Ollie who is missed & was so loved,” the official account tweeted.

DIY SOS and the volunteers send their condolences to Darren and his family on the sad passing of the wonderful Ollie, who is missed and was so loved. pic.twitter.com/09VuLxOXBr — DIY SOS (@DIYSOS) September 17, 2020

Knowles shared a similar tweet from his own account.

“I’ve never felt more heartbreak for a family than I have just watching that episode then reading that tweet. God bless,” one fan responded.

Another called the episode “one of the best builds I’ve seen… so deserved, such a lovely family… RIP Ollie.”

Read more

Why The Social Dilemma is the most important documentary of our times

Rocks, review: The most authentic film about British teens in years

The Ellen Show: Warner Bros executives promise change after ‘unacceptable’ behaviour