DIY giant Wickes fails to shut down website accusing it of being ‘woke’

Brighton Pride carnival float

The DIY giant Wickes has been accused of stifling freedom of speech after its boss tried unsuccessfully to shut down a website criticising it as “woke” after its boss told trans-critical “bigots” to shop elsewhere.

The website boycottwickes.co.uk was set up after Fraser Longden, Wickes’s chief operating officer, made a series of pro-LGBT comments that prompted a furious backlash.

The company had sponsored a float at last year’s Brighton Pride parade with a poster saying “No LGB without T” (a reference to how the lesbian, gay and bisexual movement should include those who are transgender) and the strapline “We stand with our trans siblings now and forever”.

Mr Longden then took part in an online trans summit in which he said: “I don’t think I’m ever going to change some of the bigots’ minds, I’m never going to win the argument with them so we’re doing [the Pride float] to show support to the community.”

He added that those who questioned his LGBT values were “not welcome in our stores anyway”.

In response, Timothy Huskey set up the protest site featuring the headline “Woke Wickes” and claiming “the UK calls for a boycott of Wickes” due to its “highly controversial sexual agenda”, claiming that the company “hates” customers who think there are only two genders.

“Would you patronise a business where the boss calls customers ‘ignorant’ and ‘bigots’ if they don’t agree with his political agenda, and says they’re not welcome in our stores anymore?” it asked.

Another banner, which appeared alongside videos of television and social media footage discussing the controversy, accused Wickes of being “drunk on the Kool-Aid of woke ideology”, adding: “Don’t tell me I’m a bigot because I understand biology”.

Wickes boss Fraser Longden

In July, the home improvements store’s lawyers contacted Nominet, the body which oversees UK domain names, to complain that the website was abusing the company’s trademarked name, contained “malware capabilities” and was being used for “phishing”, a reference to the use of emails and online platforms for fraudulent behaviour.

Papers filed with the watchdog also said the site was set up for commercial gain and intended to “unfairly disrupt” Wickes’s business.

In response, Mr Huskey, who is American, said he set up the site as “legitimate criticism” of Wickes, and made it “abundantly clear” it is not connected to the company, even offering visitors the address for the company’s official website if anyone wanted to shop with them. He insisted it was not used to make money or for any phishing fraud and contained no malware.

The adjudicator, who ruled on the dispute, found the use of the word “boycott” in the protest site’s name meant visitors would not think it was linked to the official Wickes’s site.

No proof to merit shutting website

They concluded the company’s claims the site was malicious or set up for “phishing” fell “well short of what is required to support its serious allegation”.

They added that Wickes had not proven that the criticism on the website was “of such an exceptional nature” to merit the site to be shut down. They were also satisfied it was not set up for commercial or illicit purposes.

Concluding the website was not an “abusive registration” of the Wickes name, Mr Huskey, who described himself as a journalist, was allowed to keep the site.

He has now posted a page claiming Wickes’s attempts to shut the website down was “an outrageous attempt to silence our freedom of speech”, adding that he had a “legitimate public interest in using the [Wickes] name” and was “acting in good faith to educate and inform the public”.

Although Wickes refused to comment on the latest twist in the row over Mr Longden’s remarks, they sent a statement issued at the time.

It said: “Everyone is welcome at Wickes. We are proud to be an inclusive home improvement retailer and are committed to building a workplace and culture where all colleagues and customers can feel at home.”