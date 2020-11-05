You Can DIY Decorative Christmas-Themed Lollipops Using This Pool Noodle Trick

From Delish

Now that Halloween is over, it’s basically already Christmas–as Mariah Carey herself has declared it . That means it’s about time to start making festive DIY decor. One TikToker shared a project that involves making decorative Christmas-themed lollipops out of pool noodles, and you’ll want to recreate it for your holiday display this season.



TikToker @louisianawoman1 shared a video of the DIY she first saw someone try on YouTube. To make one giant lollipop, you’ll need two pool noodles of the same color, colored tape, a stake, hot glue gun, plastic wrap, and ribbon. First, you’ll need to glue the two pool noodles together so that they make a long one. Then you need to wrap your colored tape around the whole thing to make a candy cane–like design. When your hot glue gun is all heated up, use it to roll the long pool noodle into a circle. Using a knife, carve a hole in the bottom of the lollipop shape for the stake. Use more hot glue to attach the stake. Finally, wrap the lollipop in plastic, and tie it with a festive bow to complete the look.





This DIY is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want a project that’ll take too long or be too messy. It’s especially nifty if you already have a few pool noodles laying around that you don’t plan on using next summer. If you’re looking for other holiday DIYs, you can also find a tutorial for making giant ornaments on the TikToker’s page .





You Might Also Like