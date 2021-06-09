Before & After: This DIY country kitchen transformation cost just £100

Photo credit: Becky Lane, @21oakham

As far as home makeovers go, the transformation of this country kitchen from dark and dated to light and airy is an impressive feat. The fact that it was done for £100 is, frankly, a DIY marvel.



Challenging any preconceptions that kitchen makeovers are costly and time-consuming, this transformation was completed in a matter of days with a clever use of furniture paint, affordable hardware and determination. (Although, if you fancy the end result without the hard work, scroll to the bottom to see how you can get the look with ease.)

Photo credit: Becky Lane, @21oakham

Homeowner, Becky Lane, has been sharing the renovation of her new home in Surrey on her Instagram account @21oakham, where Tap Warehouse spotted the transformation and asked for her tips for renovating on a budget.

“The kitchen was dark pine and not to our taste. But also made the space feel very dark and depressing when we wanted a lighter airy, modern feel,” says Becky. She completed the renovation in less than a week with some budget finds and a considerable amount of elbow grease.

“It was mainly all paint that the money was spent on,” says Becky. “I bought 4 pots of Wilkinson chalk furniture paint (£10 each) as I wanted a matt finish instead of satin or gloss. I painted the tiles in Ronseal for £10 tile paint and then used a varnish over the top for £9. For the floor, I used an extreme power cleaner with a drill brush scrubbing set which I already own from another project. Then for finishing touches door handles which are £14 from eBay and spray paint costing £15.”

Photo credit: Becky Lane, @21oakham

The process itself is not for the faint of heart.

“To begin I sanded and cleaned all the units, panelling and tiles. Then I painted tiles first after preparing the area and masking up the switches and sockets. I did 3 coats on the tiles,” says Becky.

“Next, I did all the wall panelling and units, the first coat taking the longest as my unit doors had grooves. I found this was the longest part of the job with the wall panelling which soaked up the paint quicker than expected. If others were doing this project without panelling, we would have only needed two paint pots which would also save even more money.”

Photo credit: Becky Lane, @21oakham

“After this, we did a two-coat all over and a varnished the tiles to harden the finish. While everything was drying, I started the project to clean the tiles...Once all the paint was set, we were left with a silver steel sink which didn’t go at all with the gold fixtures. However, as I’ve never seen a sink spray painted before, I was worried the paint may chip away due to use. We decided to leave the basin as it gets the most amount of wear but spray the sideboard and the surround. We feel it’s really set off the kitchen and love it. Then the final job was adding the new gold handles which also help with finishing the full look”

The final product? An airy and modern country kitchen with original and thoughtful finishing touches.

Get the look

If you love this look, but don't fancy using a power cleaner yourself, the Country Living Hastings kitchen at Homebase is the perfect ready to install alternative.

Photo credit: Homebase | Country Living

Handmade in the UK, the Hastings is available in three calming shades, pairing traditional tongue-and-groove-style doors with modern and smart space-saving ideas for a practical yet cosy ambience.





