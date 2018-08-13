Dixon to remain with Ganassi

The four-time champion, who has been with Ganassi since 2002, has scored all but one of his 44 Indy car wins with Chip’s squad – including the 2008 Indy 500 – and is the current points leader with four races to go.

Dixon has also enjoyed racing for Ganassi’s hugely successful sportscar teams scoring two overall wins in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona and a GT Le Mans class win this year in the Ford GT.

After a difficult final IndyCar season with Chevrolet engines in 2016, and a particularly trying year with Honda’s recalcitrant manufacturer aerokit in ’17, Ganassi has seen a resurgence in the spec aerokit era that has also coincided with the team’s acquirement of PNC Bank as primary sponsor on Dixon’s #9 car.

Said Ganassi: “I think when you mention the name Scott Dixon, the numbers and the records start to speak for themselves. We have achieved a lot together, but there are no signs of him slowing down. He’s still the guy the championship goes through, and you know you have to beat him to get on the top step.

“He’s a driver that’s always thinking about the next race and how he’s going to approach it, attack it and ultimately win it. I’m very happy that we have the opportunity to continue this relationship and look forward to many more successful years together.”

Added Dixon: “I have always said I have a massive amount of respect for Chip and what he’s done in this sport. This is not an easy business. His résumé speaks for itself, and he’s the type of team owner any driver would want to drive for. He gives you the tools you need to go out and get the job done, with the right group of people.

“This team has been like a family to me since way back in 2002, and I’m glad I’ll be here trying to fight for more wins, championships and Indianapolis 500s for years to come.”