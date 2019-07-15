Dixon: Pagenaud had “ridiculous” speed advantage in Toronto

and was his closest threat throughout the race. In the closing stages, as the leader reached uncooperative backmarkers, Dixon was able to draw within one second of the #22 Team Penske-Chevrolet.

However, Dixon found he couldn’t run any closer nor could he gain much on the straights, despite using push-to-pass.

He remarked: “I think it was just really hard to get close to cars… Once we just got to Simon, we couldn't do anything. He did a good job of holding the pace up a little bit in [Turns] 6 and 8. We had some lapped traffic with [Ryan] Hunter-Reay. Got a good run out of (Turns) 11 and 1.”

He added later: “It was definitely harder than normal, I thought, to get a run on somebody here. Normally out of 1 you can have a pretty good go. But for us today, whatever our setup or the configuration, it wasn't [possible].

“Straight line speed was ridiculous, to be honest. I don't know if they were trimmed. Honestly, on overtake [push-to-pass] I was barely closing on them. Something we definitely need to work on for the latter part of the season.”

Dixon revealed too that he brushed a wall hard enough to leave his steering wheel askew and temporarily worried that he’d damaged a wheel rim.

“I made a mistake, pretty big mistake, probably around Lap 12 or 15,” he said. “I hit the inside wall on Turn 9, bent the suspension pretty bad and actually thought I had a puncture. Luckily it wasn't too bad. It was enough to get to the end, but not ideal. Luckily the tire stayed up and we were able to continue on.

“Crazy it happened so early. Had flashbacks of Detroit again. It was nice to actually finish.”

