Dixon leads Villanova against Seton Hall after 27-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (5-6) at Villanova Wildcats (7-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Seton Hall after Eric Dixon scored 27 points in Villanova's 86-72 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 at home. Villanova has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 0-1 in road games. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Villanova scores 79.1 points, 19.1 more per game than the 60.0 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 60.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 66.4 Villanova gives up.

The Wildcats and Pirates match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats.

Isaiah Coleman is scoring 12.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

