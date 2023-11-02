Dixon-based Kuiu hunting store opens 2nd retail location — this time outside California

Dixon-based Kuiuhas opened a second high-performance hunting store in Dallas.

A company spokesman said Dallas is the ideal location for a brick-and-mortar store based on the active consumer base.

“Kuiu was built with a robust e-commerce business, and physical retail stores have been part of the plan for years,” said Kevin Wilkerson, vice president of brand marketing at Kuiu.

Wilkerson noted that opening physical retail locations improved their customers experience. The Dixon store opened in 2011. The Dallas location had its soft opening on Sept. 18.

“We plan to open multiple stores over the coming years and are currently working on securing our next locations,” Wilkerson said. “We are excited to bring Kuiu into more communities over the coming years.”

Wilkerson said the company is still committed to the California location. He said the attraction of Dallas is that it has the largest number of customers in the company’s database.