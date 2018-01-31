Dixon has 20 points, leads UT Rio Grande Valley to 86-50 win

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) -- Nick Dixon scored 20 points and Greg Bowie added 13 as UT Rio Grande Valley thumped NAIA Wayland Baptist 86-50 on Tuesday night.

Terry Winn added eight points with eight rebounds and Moe McDonald chipped in nine points as 11 Vaqueros put points on the board.

UTRGV finished non-conference play with a winning record (8-7) for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Vaqueros resume Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday when they face New Mexico State.

UTRGV hit 46 percent (32-70) from the field, draining 10 of 22 from distance, while limiting the Pioneers to 21-of-68 shooting (31 percent) as they made just 3 of 22 from beyond the arc.

The Vaqueros (12-11) took an early lead and led by double digits midway in the first period. They had a 38-23 halftime advantage and pushed their lead to 69-34 at the midway point of the final period.

Rokas Mazionis led Wayland Baptist with 12 points and nine rebounds.