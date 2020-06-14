Dixie Vodka 400 on hold at Homestead-Miami Speedway for rain, lightning delay

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been delayed by rain and lightning in the area.

A brief shower in Turns 3 and 4 put a hold on engines being fired after the command was given. Lightning in the area placed the event in a 30-minute hold right around 4 p.m. ET. The green flag was due to fly at 3:56 p.m. ET. The Cup Series race comes after the second of two Xfinity Series races in two days at the 1.5-mile track.

RELATED: Miami schedule | Briscoe wins in double OT finish in Xfinity | Lineup for Cup race

Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green after winning the random draw for the pole position. Joey Logano will start alongside him in Row 1.

This race marks the first with fans in the stands as 1,000 guests from local military bases were invited. This is the 12th Cup Series event of the season and the eighth since the season resumed after a stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.