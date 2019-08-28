Dixie State finalizes inaugural FCS schedule for 2020
(STATS) - Dixie State will play an 11-game schedule in 2020 when it joins the FCS level as an independent program, the school announced Wednesday.
Located in St. George, Utah, Dixie State will begin its Division I era by traveling to Southern Utah on Sept. 5.
The Trailblazers will play four home games, but only one against an FCS opponent, Drake on Sept. 26. All seven road opponents are from the FCS, highlighted by Big Sky programs Montana State (Sept. 19) and Weber State (Oct. 10) and Missouri Valley Football Conference members South Dakota State (Nov. 14) and Illinois State (Nov. 21).
The Trailblazers, who have a new coach in Paul Peterson, will play their final season in Division II this year. Their program became an NCAA member in 2006.
2020 Dixie State Schedule
Sept. 5, at Southern Utah
Sept. 12, South Dakota Mines
Sept. 19, at Montana State
Sept. 26, Drake
Oct. 3, at Sacramento State
Oct. 10, at Weber State
Oct. 17, at South Dakota
Oct. 24, Azusa Pacific (Homecoming)
Nov. 7, Western Colorado
Nov. 14, at South Dakota State
Nov. 21, at Illinois State