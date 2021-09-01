Dixie D'Amelio Has 'No Regrets' About Sharing Her Mental Health Journey on The D'Amelio Show

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio are ready to pull back the curtain on their social media fame.

The sister duo, along with their parents Marc and Heidi, spoke to correspondent Jeremy Parsons on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) about their new Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, which will premiere on Sept. 3 and document the family's lives following Charli and Dixie's meteoric rise to internet stardom.

At 16, Charli became the first TikTok creator to reach 100 million followers on the app. She now has well over 120 million followers, while Dixie has nearly 55 million.

"I joined just like everyone else on the app did, and over a very short period of time, it started growing very quickly for me," Charli tells Parsons on PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "It was just really cool to see how fast this happened while doing videos on the internet, and now being able to do things like a docuseries, like that is so crazy. But it all really started with just these 15-second dance videos."

With the show, Charli, now 17, says she's looking forward to showing viewers a different side of her.

"I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down," she tells PEOPLE. "I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family. I'm just really excited for everyone to see that perspective."

In addition to navigating the ins and outs of social media popularity, The D'Amelio Show will also address Dixie's mental health journey.

The singer, 20, who has previously detailed her struggles with depression and anxiety, admitted she has "no regrets" about including her vulnerable moments in the series.

"I had a talk with my parents, and they were like, 'We want to follow this story if you're okay with that,' and I was like, 'Yes' because I know I'm going to get better, and I would love for me to see my journey," Dixie says. "I think it's important because it's hard to talk in a YouTube video or a TikTok about my mental health because it's just not everything, I could never show every part on like a short-form platform."

"So being able to do this on the Hulu show has really shown every step of the way, and I've seen my personality change and how I am as a person," she continues.

Speaking on her daughters' mental health, Heidi says, "I think any parent can agree when you see your kids going through something or struggling with their mental health, you know, we don't have all the answers, we don't know what we're doing, we're doing our best. You see that a lot in the show for Mark and I."

"It's tough," Marc adds. "I do think there's a lot of good that's going to come out of it. I think young people are starting to talk more about mental health, and it comes over truthful and it's exactly what happened. As a dad, as a parent, you're always try to fix things — that's the hardest part about mental health is you can't just wave a magic wand, and you have to be supportive."

The D'Amelio Show premieres Sept. 3 on Hulu.