Dixie D'Amelio on Drawing Inspiration from Her Life for 'Psycho' Music Video: 'Special FBI Talent'

Calling all psychos!

On Thursday, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio released her highly anticipated "Psycho" music video at a premiere launch party hosted by Triller.

"Psycho" — a follow-up to her May single "F—boy" — is the first song D'Amelio has co-written and features rapper Rubi Rose.

"I just love visual lyrics. I love something that I can hear and then totally set a scene. And I feel like 'Psycho' really does that," D'Amelio, 19, tells PEOPLE exclusively about her new track.

The star also admits to sometimes modeling the "Psycho" behavior she describes in her lyrics.

"I definitely took a lot of inspiration from times I have gone psycho and went into a deep dive," says Dixie. "Who is this girl? Who are you talking to?"

The singer points out she would do this for herself and for her friends: "We will find out every single girl this guy's talking to in under 15 minutes, and I feel like most girls can do that. We have a special FBI talent."

Dixie Damelio

RELATED: Dixie D'Amelio Says She Can See Herself Marrying Noah Beck After Defending Their Relationship.

The music video, directed by Steven Gomillion, follows Dixie as she descends into what appears to be different stages of "psycho."

Cutting between the singer's day-to-day appearance and her darker alter-ego, the video ultimately depicts how a person could easily act out of character based on someone else's actions.

D'Amelio shares that she thinks this is "by far her best video performance-wise." During the video shoot, the star even had a fashion mishap involving the heel of her shoe.

"It was a platform with screws in it, and it all just undid, and I didn't even realize because I was so into it," she says. "And I thought that was really funny."

In a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, the "Fuck—" singer discussed her future of performing on stage.

Story continues

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio

Joe Scarnici/Getty Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio

RELATED: Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's Reality Series, The D'Amelio Show, Sets Fall Premiere Date

Though she feels she isn't quite ready yet, when asked if she would consider her sister, Charli D'Amelio, 17, as a back-up dancer, the TikTok star says "definitely not."

"I know that's harsh, but as I always say, we never ... we do things next to each other, but never fully together," she says.

"I wouldn't go to her dance competition and sing kind of thing. It just saves our relationship as sisters to be like, 'We can do photoshoots together. We can design clothes together.' But I think things where we have to do many rehearsals ... it just would not be great," she added.

The two sisters are also set to star in their new reality series The D'Amelio Show, which will premiere on Sept. 3.

The first season will feature eight episodes and will take a close look at Charli and Dixie's lives, as well as their relationship with parents Marc and Heidi.