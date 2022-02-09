Dixel Club - The Decentralized NFT Platform to Introduce the “Draw-to-earn” Concept

Dixel Club
·5 min read

Dixel Club promises to offer a creative environment for the NFT space that is completely decentralized and allows the user to become the sole decision-making factor within the process.

Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The current NFT market has been inundated by Ape and Punk-like collectibles, which are cool, however, lack the community input when it comes to the final design.

What if we can directly shape the aesthetic of the collection? Have more community-driven digital collectibles that are directly being created by people, not by a computer algorithm?

Launched by the Mint Club team, one of the Binance Labs Incubation Program season 3 teams, Dixel Club represents a momentous milestone for its creators, as it promises to offer a creative environment for the NFT space that is completely decentralized and allows the user to become the sole decision-making factor within the process, via creating pixel art on blockchain.

Amazing testnet results

After launching its Beta Testnet phase, Dixel Club has registered a series of impressive achievements, especially given the state of the overall market. The Discord community has registered over 6000 members and the enthusiasm was so high that the users have used the maximum number of tester tokens within twelve hours.

In numbers, the aftermath of the Beta phase translates into over 10,000 Dixel Art NFTs created and over 1.6 million overwritten pixels.

What is Dixel Club?

Dixel Club creates non-programmed and user-generated pixel art NFT collectibles where participants earn $DIXEL rewards from generating NFTs. Compared to other NFT projects which have a certain degree of centralization, Dixel Club has no team members involved in the platform, thus making it 100% on-chain and decentralized, with the community being the only decision-making factor in the process of creating Pixel Art. The team members do not get any minting revenue or profit from the process, which makes Dixel Club be a transparent platform, with the community interest at its heart.

User-generated pixel art NFT collectibles

In Dixel Club, users can draw on the 16 x 16 pixel art canvas to generate further editions of Dixel art. Consequently, there are no pre-made editions, so the purpose of this NFT platform is to create NFT collectibles where each edition is generated by the community instead of a randomized script.

Dixel Club pixel economy

Whenever people generate a new edition of Dixel art, each pixel price increases by about 0.1% after the overwriting.

These price-compounded pixels decide the minting cost of the edition that the user is creating. What is even more interesting is that 10% of the minting cost which is paid by the creator gets to be redistributed to the people that previously overwrote pixels. The other 90% will be reserved in a refundable contract for the owner of this edition and they can get refunded if they later choose to burn the NFT in exchange for tokens. This mechanism gives some instant liquidity to the NFT, as well as a minimum valuation buffer, therefore, addressing the ever-present issue of locked liquidity in the NFT space.

Furthermore, this action can increase the rarity of a Dixel art NFT collection as the non-fungible token gets burned if the locked tokens are being redeemed from the contract. The team describes this concept as “PixelFi”- the more users create, the greater contribution ratio may increase, leading up to more DIXEL rewards whenever people mint new editions.

A spokesperson of Dixel Club even affirmed the following:

“It's the first-ever draw-to-earn platform!”

Thus, consolidating the idea that Dixel Cub is the first one to implement this unique concept.

Mainnet launching schedule

The team will be launching the mainnet version of Dixel Club at the 15040000 block height (estimation - Feb 7, 2022, 06:02 UTC). A countdown is going to be created before the launch of the minting of the 1st Dixel Art edition. The estimated launch time can be flexible due to the blockchain network status, so please check out the estimated countdown on the website - https://dixel.club/.

Biggest ever airdrops for the BSC NFT Communities

As the BSC network has amazing NFT communities, the team has decided to run a fun community airdrop of $DIXEL tokens, among the major NFT platform users on the BSC Network

1. Airdrop eligibility

The airdrop beneficiaries will be those who have used the trading platforms: PancakeSwap NFT, AirNFT, BakerySwap NFT, Minted Vodka, and Mint Club. The eligible trading pairs can be seen via the following link:


https://news.hunt.town/p/dixel-airdrop-for-the-bsc-nft-communities

The snapshot has been taken from the beginning of each NFT contract to 14,747,777 block height (roughly Jan 28, 2022, 02:26:49 AM UTC). Any purchases after the snapshot time will NOT be considered.

2. How will the airdrop be distributed

The airdrop will be distributed considering a preset threshold of 0.1 BNB for NFT spent and 1,000,000 MINT tokens for Mint Club spent. The Dixel airdrop will be capped so that the maximum airdrop amount will not be bigger than 300 times the lowest amount.

3. Eligible addresses

A total of 36,137 addresses from the NFT and Mint Club communities on the BSC networks mentioned above are eligible to claim the airdrop tokens.

You can check the full list of the eligible addresses here:

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Steemhunt/dixel-contract/main/airdrop-whitelist.txt

4. Airdrop period

The airdrop will begin at the same time as the minting of the 1st Dixel Art edition (as described above). The airdrop claim page will close on March 31, 2022, at 15:00 UTC. For more details about how to claim your airdrop, please stay tuned!

Contact

For more updates, please consult the following channels:

Website - https://dixel.club/

Dixel Club Discord - https://discord.gg/Gk6ubNYkhk

Twitter -https://twitter.com/dixelclub

Email - admin@hunt.town

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.



    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do