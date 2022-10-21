Diwali in the UK: how commodifying minority religions can risk cultural appropriation

Rina Arya, Professor of Visual Culture and Theory, University of Huddersfield
·5 min read

The commercial potential of Diwali is capturing the attention of the high street. Big brand retailers are cashing in by adapting existing products to promote sales of Diwali-themed goods. But little, if any, mention is being made of the festival’s religious nature, and that’s a problem.

There might be no single narrative story about Diwali, which falls on October 24 this year, but there is a shared meaning. This most widely celebrated festival in the Hindu calendar represents the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil.

Many Hindus associate Diwali with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi puja (with puja being the act or ritual of worship used) is one of the rituals which marks the start of the new year. People prepare for the arrival of the goddess by cleaning their homes and donning new clothes. They gather together with family, light diyas (small oil lamps made from clay), exchange gifts, eat Indian sweets and have firework displays.

In recent years, the commercial potential of Diwali in the UK, as in other Hindu diaspora communities, has captured the attention of the high street. Some retailers capitalise on existing products to promote sales while others proffer time-limited ranges of Diwali-themed goods.

Businesses, of course, are geared towards grabbing attention. Marketing departments exist precisely to boost sales. And the sharing of minority cultures through food, dress, and music does contribute to consumer tastes diversifying. However, my research suggests that using symbols and motifs without sufficient contextualisation runs the risk of cultural appropriation.

In addition, it does not necessarily tackle deeper socio-economic issues – from inequality to structural racism – and can exacerbate them.

Cashing in on religious festivals

Diwali is important economically, both within both the Indian subcontinent and Hindu diaspora communities. In the UK, retailers from south Asian backgrounds who work in the food, fashion and accessories industries, as well as the corner shop owners who stock fireworks, see increased trade in the run-up to the festival.

High streets in predominantly south Asian communities, including Belgrave Road in Leicester, transform into a visual spectacle. Shops are decked with colourful lights. People crowd in to buy Indian sweets including barfi, gulab jamun and jalebi. Restaurants are packed with festival goers eating out.

Retailers more broadly are increasingly looking to capitalise on this commercial potential. Some simply repackage existing products. Jo Malone foregrounds its fragranced candles and other products for the Diwali market by decorating giftboxes with rangoli motifs (elaborate designs made of coloured rice, sand and flower petals). Ikea promotes its decorative lighting and soft furnishings with similar “ethnic” touches.

Other retailers bring out Diwali-themed, limited-edition product ranges. In the cosmetics sphere, in 2022, these have included MAC’s Diwali Light Festival collection and Bobby Brown’s Aarti P. Diwali Edit 2022 makeup range, a collaboration with the multi-award winning British hair and makeup artist of south Asian descent. Soapmaker Lush, meanwhile, has advertised its Diwali range as curated by its employees “who celebrate Diwali”, as the marketing materials put it.

What these various campaigns have in common are similar marketing strategies that home in on the bright colours of the fireworks and the spirit of togetherness Diwali fosters. Commercial collaborations are presented as commitments to principles of inclusivity and diversity, both vital for global organisations.

The absence of religious context

There is something genuinely appealing about seeing the festivals and traditions of minority religions explored by retailers in creative and innovative ways. High street retailers have seized on the fun and celebratory aspects of this festival, the dressing up, the sharing of food, the illuminations.

But there is a marked absence of any mention of the religious context of the festival. Diwali is mentioned in terms of its “celebrations”. Lush highlights “those who celebrate it”. MAC describes it as a “joyous holiday”. Hinduism or Hindus are not mentioned.

Eid, the Islamic festival symbolising the breaking of the fast at the end of Ramadan, received the same treatment from Lush earlier in 2022. There was no mention of Islam or Muslims except in the description of the “Light the Night” bath bomb, the designs of which were inspired by the colours of Islamic art.

The politicisation of minority groups means that their religious identities also become political. In avoiding mention of the religion, retailers focus only on the commercial aspects of the festival, the surface qualities of the outward and social rituals of celebration.

Cultural appropriation occurs when the culture of minority groups fall into the hands of the majority and dominant culture. The parading of cultural goods by their surface qualities can be seen, in this context, as distorting the deeper symbolism of Diwali. It can also be seen as commercially exploitative.

If retailers want to engage with the traditions of minority religions, they need to do this authentically and wholeheartedly rather than skirt around the religious core of these festivals. Partnering with members from these religions is an important step in the right direction.

However, this needs to be underpinned by a commitment to explicitly identify the religion and the contextual narratives of the festival rather than watering it down to the lowest common denominator of aspects, like joy and celebration, that are found in pretty much all festivals.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Conversation
The Conversation

Rina Arya does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Take a look at these players to improve your fantasy hockey team for the week ahead.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius to miss season finale with spleen injury

    Edmonton Elks starting quarterback Taylor Cornelius is set to miss the team's season finale due to a spleen injury, the team announced Monday. Cornelius suffered the injury on Saturday in the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. He was sent to the hospital that evening and remains there for observation. The team says the Oklahoma State product is expected to make a full recovery. Cornelius, 27, is in his second season with Edmonton, having signed a two-year contract extension with the tea

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex