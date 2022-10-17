Diwali in London 2022: Where to celebrate the Festival of Lights, from fireworks displays to Bollywood nights

Celebration time: Dancers performing at Trafalgar Square’s annual Diwali event (PA)

Last weekend, Trafalgar Square was alive with music, dancing and colourful outfits as the Mayor of London’s annual Diwali celebrations returned.

It’s always one of the capital’s biggest celebrations of the Festival of Lights, but it’s far from the only one. With Diwali falling on October 24 this year, there’s still lots to come — whether that’s family-friendly festivals, fireworks displays, or club nights.

So, should you be celebrating the triumph of good over evil, here’s where to head.

Finding Diwali at the National Maritime Museum

Live music, dancing, family workshops, talks, tours and more will make up this Diwali celebration down in Greenwich. Hosted by BBC Asian Network presenter and comedian Parle Patel, with South Asian arts collective COMMONGROUND& on curation duties, all the events are free to attend (book ahead to guarantee entry). It’ll all conclude with a lantern parade and light shows as the sun sets.

Free, 10am-8.30pm, October 22, Romney Road, SE10 9NF, rmg.co.uk

Winter Festival at Museum of the Home

This three-month festival will cover all sorts of celebrations — Hanukkah, Christmas, the lunar new year — but it’ll kick off with a week of festivities dedicated to Diwali. With events aimed at all generations of the family, the programme ranges from dancing and crafting workshops to The Night Before Diwali, a multidisciplinary story-telling session from performance company Nutkhut.

Free, from October 22, 136 Kingsland Road, E2 8EA, museumofthehome.org.uk

Harrow Fireworks

Fireworks are always a big part of the celebrations, and this display in Harrow combines its Diwali festivities with Bonfire Night. The fireworks kick off at around 7.45pm, but it’s an all-day shindig: gates open at midday (and entry is free before 3pm) with a choreographed Diwali dance team, a fun fair, face painting, henna hand art, and more. Buy tickets online to get a discount, or turn up on the day to pay full price (remember it’s cash only on the gate).

From £5 for adults, from £4 for kids, from midday, November 5, Byron Park, HA3 7QX, diwalifireworksdisplay.co.uk

Tooting Lights Up

This free event, organised by Wandsworth Council, brings together all sorts of fun to celebrate Diwali. Asian radio station Sunrise Radio will host a stage full of classical Indian dance, drummers, bhangra dancers and more, with street food (vegan and veggie options included) also on offer alongside Indian sweets, henna tattoos and more.

Free, midday to 6pm, October 23, Totterdown Street, SW17, eventbrite.co.uk

Skylines Diwali Boat Party

Cruise along the Thames to a soundtrack of Bollywood and bhangra bangers at this boat party, which sets sail from the Crown Pier near Temple station. With three DJs on the night, interspersing the playlist with garage, Afrobeats, hip-hop, house and more, it’s set to be one of the liveliest Diwali celebrations going.

From £19, October 22, Crown Pier, EC4Y, skylines-boat-parties.designmynight.com

Diwali Bollywood Night at Proud City London

Asian club favourites Bollywood Bhangra Nights will take over this central London cabaret club for a Diwali celebration. The music policy ranges from bhangra and Bollywood to hip-hop and R&B, and advance tickets are available for a fiver — it’s certainly a good way to keep the party going into the small hours.

From £5, 11pm-3.30am, October 21, Proud City London, 1 Mark Lane, EC3R 7AH, eventbrite.co.uk

Nutkhut presents Diwali

In partnership with English Heritage, Nutkhut is hosting its Diwali celebrations at Marble Hill, down in Twickenham. The white-fronted Georgian mansion on the bank of the Thames will host a series of free themed workshops and tutorials. Among these will be a chance to make a Diwali lantern using Nutkhut’s wallpaper and silk patterns; afterwards, a parade of lanterns will head down the Thames. Booking is advised.

Free, noon-1pm and 2-3pm, October 29, Marble Hill, Richmond Road, TW1 2NL, english-heritage.org.uk

Southall Carnival of Lights

Southall — sometimes dubbed “London’s little India” feels the perfect place for a celebrate. London Mela co-founders Ajay Chhabra and Julian Rudd are behind this festival of lights, which will be led by the Dhol Company and the Munde Punjab De Bhangra dancers. They head up floats decorated with 120 illuminated lanterns which have all been made by some 240 local school children. Things begin at 5.30pm at Southall Park; the procession will set off at 6pm and head through the nearby streets.

Free, November 14, Southall Park, UB1 3BT, londonmela.org