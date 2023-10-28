Diwali event to be an 'explosion of entertainment'

Diwali celebrations are being held across the world this week

People attending a city's annual Diwali celebration can expect an "explosion of entertainment", organisers have said.

Saturday is the 10th anniversary of Peterborough officially marking the Hindu festival of light which is held at Cathedral Square.

Activities and performances include dance, music and South Asian food.

"It's going to be a very exciting and fantastic celebration this year," said event secretary Rajni Reddy.

Diwali is celebrated every year by people of Hindu, Sikh and Jain faith.

However, Ms Reddy said the decision to hold Diwali celebration at Cathedral Square was to promote the event as "multi-cultural and multi-faith".

"All communities get a platform to showcase their talent and culture," she added.

Peterborough's first Diwali celebration in 2013 was held at the city's Guildhall but it has grown significantly since then.