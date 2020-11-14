Diwali 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana, Gauahar Khan and Others Send Out Warm Wishes to Fans on the Auspicious Occasion (View Tweets)

The festival of sweets, lanterns and diyas is here! This one marks the triumph of good over evil and is celebrated in India with great zeal and aplomb. Even since morning, stars from the entertainment industry have been wishing their fans on social media a very Happy Diwali. This year due to COVID-19, the festive scenario is different, but that has not dampened the spirit of the celebs. As many Television stars have sent virtual peace, happiness and love to their fans this Diwali. Diwali 2020: From Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Karan Johar, Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes on the Festival of Lights (Read Tweets).

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana, Gauahar Khan and more took to their respective social media accounts and wished fans on the auspicious occasion. Right from Sidharth Shukla's heartfelt message, Himanshi Khurana's Jethalal themed festive wish to Gauahar posing with Zaid Darbar, TV celebs were all over the internet spreading joy. Check out some tweets below: Diwali 2020: Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma – TV Celeb Approved Earrings to Elevate Your Ethnic Game This Festive Season (View Pics).

Sidharth Shukla

Gods blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe .....may you be blessed beyond what you expect ..... Happy Diwali ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 14, 2020





Aly Goni





Mahira Sharma

Wishing you all a very #HappyDiwali ! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always.✨🙏 — Mahira Sharma (@MahiraSharma_) November 14, 2020





Himanshi Khurana





Gauahar Khan





Shivangi Joshi





These are a few TV stars who've wished their admirers online a healthy and happy life ahead. Meanwhile, amid such tough times, it is such festivals only that bring friends, family and fans together. Wishing you a Happy Diwali from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!