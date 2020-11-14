Diwali 2020: Mohanlal -Sanjay Dutt Ring in the Festival of Lights Together

Diwali is a special festival for the very reason that it brings your close ones together under a roof. Something very similar happened at the Dutt house when South actor Mohanlal visited Sanjay Dutt's house on the occasion of Diwali. The two posed for pictures together along with Dutt's wife Maanyata and looked absolutely happy in each other's company. Mohanlal's Lucifer Becomes a Top Trend of the Week, Here's Google India's Celebratory Tweet With the Actor's Doodle.

The Malayalam actor flew down to Mumbai very recently to spend time with Sanjay and Maanyata. He posted a picture from the festivities where he can be seen standing alongside Dutt and his wife. While the actor is donning a red t-shirt with black plants, Sanjay and Maanayat are colour coordinating in traditional wear.

Mohanlal posed humbly with his hands crossed in the front while Maanyata was leaning on his shoulder. Sanjay Dutt seems to be giving some instruction the cameraman when this picture was taken. Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's Munna Bhai 3 in Trouble After Rajkumar Hirani Gets Accused of Sexual Misconduct; Fox Star Likely To Pull Off as a Producer.

Take a look:





On the work front, Mohanlal recently wrapped up the shooting of his superhit film Drishyam's second instalment. After completing the shoot, Mohanlal took a week-long vacation and then flew down to Dubai, for the IPL finals. His visit to the matches stirred the speculation that the actor might be biding for a team and will become the owner soon. While Mohan Lal has not yet spoken about the same, it is believed that an official announcement about the same will be made soon.

As for Sanjay Dutt, he is gearing up to complete the shooting for Yash-starring film KGF: 2. The actor also has Shamshera and Prithviraj lined up next. His movies Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride Of India are also ready for release on OTT platforms. On the health front, the actor was recently diagnosed with cancer but with timely treatment and rest, the actor was able to fight the deadly disease.