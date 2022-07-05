ReportLinker

Major players in the diving equipment market are American Underwater Products, Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors, Beuchat International, H2Odyssey, Dive Rite, Sherwood Scuba, Cressi, Tusa, Aqualung, Atlantis Dive, Atomic Aquatics, Cobham plc, Saekodive, Henderson Aquatics, Honeywell International Inc.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290038/?utm_source=GNW

, IST Sports, and Poseidon.



The global diving equipment market is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2021 to $3.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The diving equipment market is expected to grow to $4.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The diving equipment market consists of sales of diving equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by underwater divers for safety and protection.Diving equipment includes items such as tank bangers, a defogger, dive knives, writing slates, underwater lights, and a dive logbook.



This diving equipment is used by underwater divers to help them to make diving activities possible, easier, safer, and more comfortable.



The main types of diving equipment are rebreathers, cylinders and propulsion vehicles, decompression chambers, exposure suits, accessories, and others.A rebreather is a breathing apparatus that is used by underwater divers.



The equipment helps to absorb the carbon dioxide of a user’s exhaled breath to permit rebreathing.The different depths include recreational diving, clearance diving, and saturation diving, and involve various end-users such as the oil and gas industry, naval industry, aquaculture industry, and others.



It is distributed through several channels including specialty stores, online, and others.



North America was the largest region in the diving equipment market in 2021. The regions covered in the diving equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The diving equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides diving equipment market statistics, including diving equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a diving equipment market share, detailed diving equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the diving equipment industry. This diving equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increase in the popularity of water sports is expected to propel the growth of the diving equipment market going forward.Water sports refers to a type of sports that are played or practiced on the water.



These include sports such as swimming, water polo, and surfing.Diving equipment is usually used in water sports to protect the body and make it more comfortable to participate in the water sport.



Rashguard, Wet suit, hoods, boots, gloves, and earplugs are some of the diving equipment used while playing scuba water sport.For instance, in October 2020, according to The Hindu journal, an India-based daily newspaper company, there is an increase in water sports in India during the pandemic.



According to the survey named Sportifying India, conducted by the Hindu, in Chennai, the water sports club subscriptions have tripled during the pandemic. Out of these increased subscriptions, 40% of them are newcomers. Therefore, the increase in the popularity of water sports is driving the growth of the diving equipment market.



The introduction of eco-friendly wetsuits has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the diving equipment market.Major companies operating in the diving equipment sector are focused on eco-friendly products to reinforce their position and meet consumer demand.



For instance, in 2021, Aqualung, a US-based company that manufactures diving equipment launched an eco-friendly wetsuit named Xscape 3/4mm Wetsuit.This 3/4mm suit is suitable for diving in water temperatures ranging from 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, and it also has amazing four-way flexibility, making it suitable for all ocean sports.



It is made entirely of non-neoprene fibers, making it quite comfortable to swim underwater.



In November 2021, Brownie’s Marine Group Inc., a US-based developer, manufacturer, and distributor of tankless dive equipment acquired Submersible Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to expand the reach and customer base of Brownie’s Marine Group and would enable both companies in creating synergies between their brands. Submersible Systems Inc. is a US-based manufacturer of emergency breathing systems for scuba divers and extreme sports enthusiasts.



The countries covered in the diving equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



