Divine renovation: as churchgoing declines in Australia, places of worship go on the market

Maddie Thomas
·4 min read

Neil Hicks, the archdeacon at the Anglican diocese of Wangaratta, knows the number of his parishioners is dwindling.

“When I was a kid, lots of kids in my primary school went to church and Sunday school but by middle school most had stopped going and now they’re grandparents,” he says.

Plenty has been written about the decline in the number of churchgoers – last year’s census recorded the proportion of Christians in Australia dropping below 50% for the first time – but less well-documented is what this means for the thousands of church buildings around the country.

Related: Cathedral ceilings and local tales: in praise of country church do-overs

While some are demolished to make way for developments or apartment blocks, others are transformed into childcare centres, yoga studios and libraries. Those rezoned for residential use often come with multimillion-dollar price tags.

Data from realestate.com.au reveals 40,000 keyword searches for “churches” in the past year. In that time dozens of churches have sold across the country, particularly in rural Australia, where demographic shifts mean there are not enough parishioners to keep a church viable.

“The reality of having insufficient numbers of people to physically run a place is that the building’s maintenance gets beyond the people who are there,” Hicks says.

“These days there are a lot more compliance issues. If you want to have a ramp instead of steps … it’s expensive. Even if there’s people in the community, they’re not part of the church community. They’ve stopped going to church one or two generations before.”

The 2021 national church life survey found that just 5% of churchgoers were newcomers and 36% were over 70.

But the legacy and future of these buildings concern many. Residents in Ross, Tasmania, were unable to raise sufficient funds to stop one of the town’s historic churches from being put up for sale.

Though there are fewer Catholic churches on the market, Wee Jasper near Canberra said goodbye to the hamlet’s church last year, faced by rising repair costs and a dwindling population. The renovated, state heritage-listed St Anne’s Catholic church in Wallabadah, in the New England region of New South Wales, is up for sale for the second time in its history.

Some, like the Anglican Wentworth Memorial church in Vaucluse, remain empty, amid conflicting visions about its future.

While property sales do provide parishes with funds to meet their rising costs, many do not fetch a large sum pre-renovation.

In Melbourne’s north, the heritage-listed Alphington Uniting church sold for $185,000 in 1997 and was converted into a home. In 2018 it fetched $1.98m.

In Perth, Tasmania, with its pews still in place, St Andrew’s church sold for $180,000 in 2015. After a sensitive conversion it sold for $850,000 in 2020, after winning the people’s choice prize at the 2018 Tasmanian architecture awards. It sold again this year for $1.28m.

The former St Andrew’s Presbyterian church in South Turramurra on Sydney’s north shore, deconsecrated in 1969, sold before auction in September for $2.5m after 100 groups inspected the property. Former churches in Paddington and Bondi Junction now house multiple units worth several million dollars each in townhouse-style conversions.

Hicks says the initial sum, which goes to the parish, is often used for new ministry initiatives or property maintenance. A portion also goes to the diocese office to contribute to the stipend and housing provided to the minister.

Interactive

Not far from Adelaide, several Uniting churches have sold in the last 12 months. Malcolm Wilson of the Uniting church synod of South Australia says the formation of the church from three denominations in 1977 led to congregations amalgamating.

“Whilst the churches were established in the horse-and-cart days, across what was a reasonable distance, all those facilities have now become more centralised and the church is caught up in that social trend,” Wilson says. “For example, the Yorke Peninsula had something like 17 properties.”

Two churches on the peninsula have just sold and Peter Battersby, another synod official, says if a congregation decides they can no longer meet a building’s needs, the church’s first preference is for it to be used by another denomination, so it can still serve as a place of worship.

As these buildings are preserved and transformed, their history is being recorded. The independently run website Churches Australia has built a database of Christian churches, past and present, with photos sourced from communities. Australian Christian Church Histories provides details about the clergy, organs and architecture of each building, and the blog Churches of Tasmania offers a colour-coded map of the state’s churches and their uses.

While parishioners recognise that some buildings must evolve, there is a hope they go to people who take pride in their heritage. In the Anglican church, a grieving process at a local and diocese level marks the change of hands.

“We have to take it from being a consecrated space to a deconsecrated space,” Hicks says. “We grieve that and it’s the closing of a chapter. Having done that, you then move on.”

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau