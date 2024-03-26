DiVincenzo leads New York against Toronto after 40-point game

New York Knicks (43-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-49, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Toronto Raptors after Donte DiVincenzo scored 40 points in the Knicks' 124-99 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Raptors are 1-12 in division games. Toronto is third in the Eastern Conference with 54.3 points per game in the paint led by RJ Barrett averaging 13.0.

The Knicks are 9-5 against the rest of the division. New York scores 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Raptors are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Raptors average 111.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 117.8 the Raptors give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 126-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.4 points and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. DiVincenzo is averaging 19 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 0-10, averaging 104.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 102.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), RJ Barrett: day to day (personal), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Immanuel Quickley: day to day (personal), Jontay Porter: out (personal reasons), D.J. Carton: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow), Alec Burks: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press