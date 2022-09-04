Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Vector Limited (NZSE:VCT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Vector's shares before the 9th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.17 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Vector has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of NZ$4.67. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Vector paid out 105% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Vector paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Vector's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Vector has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.5% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Vector worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have not grown at all and Vector is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Vector. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Vector and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

