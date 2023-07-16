Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Colgate-Palmolive's shares before the 20th of July to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.92 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Colgate-Palmolive has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $76.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Colgate-Palmolive can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Colgate-Palmolive

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, Colgate-Palmolive paid out 98% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Colgate-Palmolive generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 79% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Colgate-Palmolive's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Colgate-Palmolive's earnings are down 3.4% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend at approximately 4.5% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Colgate-Palmolive is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Has Colgate-Palmolive got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, Colgate-Palmolive's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. Bottom line: Colgate-Palmolive has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Story continues

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Colgate-Palmolive. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Colgate-Palmolive and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here