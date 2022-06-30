Dividend Declaration
For Immediate Release: 30 June 2022
WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to June 2022.
Announcement Date: 30-Jun-22
Ex-Date: 07-Jul-22
Record Date: 08-Jul-22
Payment Date: 21-Jul-22
Sub-Fund/Share Class
ISIN
Currency
Amount per Share
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF
IE00BQQ3Q067
USD
0.4482
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
IE00BQZJBM26
USD
0.3924
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF
IE00BQZJBQ63
USD
0.1733
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF
IE00BQZJBX31
EUR
0.4163
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF
IE00BQZJC527
EUR
0.5341
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
IE00BVXC4854
USD
0.2669
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
IE00BYQCZF74
GBP
0.1869*
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
IE00BVXBH163
USD
0.4354
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
IE00BYQCZQ89
GBP
0.2912*
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF
IE00BYPGTJ26
GBP
0.1324
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR
IE00BZ56SY76
EUR
0.343
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
IE00BZ56RD98
USD
0.115
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD
IE00BZ56RN96
USD
0.4221
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD
IE00BZ0XVF52
USD
2.5883
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged
IE00BFNNN012
USD
2.8335
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged
IE00BFNNN236
EUR
2.7886*
WisdomTree AT1 CoCo Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged
IE00BFNNN459
GBP
2.9038*
WisdomTree EUR Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
IE00BD49R912
EUR
0.1177
WisdomTree EUR Government Bond Enhanced Yield UCITS ETF - EUR
IE00BD49RJ15
EUR
0.154
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USD
IE00BJFN5P63
USD
0.0912
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF - USD
IE000X9TLGN8
USD
0.1378
* Amount has been converted to share class currency using the WMR 4pm rate on 29-Jun-22.
Enquiries to:
State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Tadhg Ó Rodaigh +353 1 776 3628
Davy Paul Boland +353 1 614 8933