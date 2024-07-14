Divided Euros loyalties for father and son

They might support different teams but they have to get on in the kitchen [BBC]

The son of a Spanish chef working in England says his father will not find much support at home when watching the Euro final.

England made it through to the last round of the UEFA European Football Championship after a 90th-minute breakthrough by striker Ollie Watkins.

The BBC has been to three Spanish restaurants in Newcastle to ask staff where their loyalties lie.

Jorge Del-Rio, who works in Café Andaluz, moved to the UK from Spain 25 years ago but his son Robert is a born-and-bred Geordie.

Jorge is backing Spain and believes "they can do it".

"So far, they're the only team that proved themselves defending and attacking," he says.

But Robert, 17, who works alongside his dad part-time while studying at college, has different views.

"England of course," he says.

"I believe in us, I think we've got it."

Even at home, this Spanish dad will be in the minority.

"We'll be both supporting our own teams of course," Robert says.

"He'll be cheering on Spain, I'll be cheering on England, but my sister and mam will also be supporting England.

"So he'll be on his own."

Natasha Khan might not be a fan but she cannot avoid the rivalry [BBC]

Across town at El Torero the staff are making no apologies for tribal loyalties.

Assistant manager Natasha Khan came to Newcastle in 2018.

"I'm not so much a fan of football, but you get really swept up in the country rivalry thing," she says.

"To be fair I think it's really in Spain's favour so I have high hopes for them."

At least Diego Durán admits England is a good team [BBC]

Diego Durán moved from Peru to the UK three years ago to study and also works part-time at El Torero.

"I'm pretty excited, it's going to be a crazy game," he says.

"Spain, England, two really good teams.

"But it's gotta be Spain."

Teo de Galand is confident Spain will be bringing home the hardware [BBC]

Teo de Galand also moved to Newcastle to study.

He has just graduated from Newcastle University and is soon heading back to Madrid.

He is confident the trophy will also be on its way back to his home country.

"We've won every single game," he says.

"I think it's a very strong team we have this year.

"It's going to be a tough game, but I think Spain will win it."

Silvia Panés Cañadas is being diplomatic in her best wishes for both teams [BBC]

Over at El Coto, in the shadow of St James' Park football stadium, Silvia Panés Cañadas says she often welcomes football fans but is expecting a quieter night on Sunday.

She is also more diplomatic about who she would like to see win.

"Both of them," she says.

"I will be happy if Spain wins because it's my country and I'm proud of it.

"But I support England as well.

"I've lived here for 11 years, so I'll be happy for either of them."

