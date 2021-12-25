Diversity's Perri Kiely shares the thoughtful gifts he gets from fans

Perri Kiely has shared the sweet gifts he gets from his fans.

The Diversity star admitted he's quite lucky, with his followers often putting in a lot of thought for his presents.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, he said: "I don’t get strange presents, but we do get pretty cool presents.

Photo credit: Head & Shoulders

"I’m a massive Harry Potter fan, and loads of people get me Harry Potter gifts. People are always getting me the books, once I got a really nice chess set, and actually someone bought me tickets to [the] Warner Brothers' tour.

"People are always really generous, they are pricey! When I get gifts like that, I always think I'm not sure if I can accept it but then they are gone, before I can say anything."

The Dancing on Ice runner-up previously discussed whether he'd do any more reality TV.

He took part in the ITV skating show in 2020, and was the favourite to win after showing impressive skills such as doing a backflip on the ice.

However he just missed out on the top spot, with Joe Swash taking the win instead.

Photo credit: ITV

Perri also took part in the second series of diving show Splash in 2014, which he won.

"I'm a really big fan of any show where you learn a new skill, that's why I was really pleased to get involved with Dancing On Ice," he said.

Perri's Diversity bandmate Jordan Banjo previously took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2016, coming in ninth place.

He added: "Jordan did say he'd like to see me in the jungle but I'm not sure. I'm not sure how I'd deal with bugs in my hair. But I'd definitely try it."

"I think I'd like to go to Australia, just because I haven't been there before."

