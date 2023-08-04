Diversity training should not stop people volunteering, says Culture Secretary

Ms Frazer joins young musicians at Alt Valley Communiversity Youth Centre in Liverpool, the first major project to be completed through the Government's Youth Investment Fund - Lorne Campbell for the Telegraph

Diversity training should not deter people from volunteering, the Culture Secretary has suggested.

Lucy Frazer, who has served as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport since the cabinet reshuffle in February, said that “it’s important that we don’t put barriers” in the way of people wanting to volunteer.

Asked whether youth organisations should be given mandatory equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) training to help make sure that both adults and children feel safe and comfortable, the culture secretary said: “I was a Girl Guide and a Brownie and I do think that young people get a huge amount from joining organisations like the Guides and the Brownies.

“We also know, from evidence, that there are advantages to adventure pursuits, and I think it’s important that we take a practical and sensible approach because it’s really important also that people volunteer and give up their time to make sure that these activities can continue.”

Asked to expand on what “practical and sensible” approaches were, the minister said: “I think a lot of people give up their time to help others, and I think it’s important that we continue to ensure that people volunteer, and they give up their time freely, and it’s important that we don’t put barriers in their way of continuing to do that.”

Ms Frazer declined to further expand on what these barriers may be, adding: “I’m not identifying any specific barriers. I just think overall, I would encourage people to volunteer. Whether that’s with charities or youth groups, and safeguarding is really important and we need to make sure that that is done well.”

The Culture Secretary said it was 'important that we continue to ensure that people volunteer' - Lorne Campbell for the Telegraph

Her comments come as the Government on Friday announced a major boost in investment for youth centres as part of a £70 million cash injection.

Many youth clubs across the country are run and staffed by volunteers, though volunteering rates have plummeted since the pandemic.

It is estimated that 12,000 extra children and young people aged 11 to 18 will benefit from the creation and redevelopment of 44 youth centres from across the country as part of its Youth Investment Fund.

Story continues

Among the groups and organisations receiving investment include support for Scouts and Girlguiding groups, as well as renovations for other youth organisations meaning that children have new sports halls, outdoor facilities, gyms, kitchens, community gardens and graffiti walls.

Charities and youth groups have recently come under mounting scrutiny over EDI training, regulation and practices.

Earlier this year it emerged that references to God were removed from the lyrics of camp songs sung by Girl Guides to make them “inclusive for everyone” and as part of efforts to remove “references that have been hurtful to people”.

Ms Frazer, seen here with youngsters in Liverpool, said 'safeguarding is really important and we need to make sure that that is done well' - Lorne Campbell for the Telegraph

Separately, leaders of Guides and Brownies groups were sent a new inclusive language guide urging members and staff to “adjust our language to be gender neutral” where possible to help “young people who relate to experiences of girlhood and womanhood”.

In 2021, the National Trust ordered all of its volunteers to undergo diversity training so they could learn about unconscious biases in the workplace. The heritage body ordered all volunteers, including rangers who do not interact with the public, to carry out the training as they returned to work from lockdown during the pandemic. The move caused controversy among some volunteers and led to some resignations.

According to a recent survey of 7,000 adults conducted by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), those raising money or taking part in sponsored events fell from 11 per cent in 2019 to six per cent in 2023. It also found that those organising or helping to run an activity has fallen from 14 per cent to seven per cent, and those campaigning on behalf of a charity has dropped from eight per cent to four per cent.

Sarah Vibert, CEO of NCVO, warned that “people who were lifelong volunteers broke their habit during the pandemic and haven’t yet got back to it”.

Separate data from the Charities Aid Foundation’s (CAF) UK Giving report found that only 13 per cent of people said they volunteered in the last year, compared with 17 per cent pre-pandemic, representing about 1.6 million fewer people volunteering over the past five years.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.