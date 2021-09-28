Diversity Leaders From Sony, Universal and BMI to Hold ‘Fostering Change’ Virtual AIMP Event on Tuesday

As part of the Association of Independent Music Publishers’ (AIMP) diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative, the LA Chapter is presenting a free event open to the entire industry entitled, “Leading the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Challenge: Fostering Change,” to be held on September 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.

Moderated by BMI VP and Chief DEI Officer Sandye Taylor, Broadcast Music, Inc., the panel will feature conversations with Liliahn Majeed, chief diversity, inclusion & belonging officer, Universal Music Group, Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Sony Music Group, and producer-songwriter Will Wells. This panel will address how global music companies and organizations craft and execute programs that foster diverse and inclusive cultures and innovation for thousands of employees.

“We’re committed to developing programs to help educate and offer guidance on approaching the important issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It’s a priority within our organization to work together to not only support AIMP members, but also create events and forums to move the needle forward and promote change,” said Teri Nelson Carpenter, former national chair and AIMP Los Angeles Chapter president.

“The AIMP LA Chapter is thrilled to spearhead this diversity, equity, and inclusion event on behalf of our entire national membership. These issues are critical and worthy of an open discussion amongst our peers. Our goal is to not only educate our colleagues but to encourage a diverse and welcoming culture within the music and entertainment industry,” said AIMP’s Ginia Eady-Marshall and Barbie Quinn.

Produced by the AIMP Los Angeles Chapter, the special event is free and being held on Zoom with advance registration required at www.aimp.org.

Pictured top (L to R): Tiffany R. Warren, EVP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group, and Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer, Universal Music Group.

Pictured bottom (L to R): Will Wells, acclaimed Producer, Songwriter, and Educator and Sandye Taylor, VP, Chief DEI Officer, Broadcast Music, Inc.

