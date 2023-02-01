Diversity and Inclusion Issues Still Pose Challenges for Expanding Cannabis Industry

Cannabis Creative Movement

Cannabis Creative Movement partners with social impact cannabis brand 40 Tons to help businesses connect with qualified diverse job candidates

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cannabis legalization spreads like wildfire across the United States, the industry continues to struggle with issues of diversity and inclusion. Since 2020 alone, 11 additional states have legalized the plant for recreational use yet cannabis remains a predominantly white, male business. A 2021 MJBizDaily survey revealed that between 2019 and 2021, minority ownership in the industry dropped from 28% to 13.1%, and women ownership dropped from 36.8% to 22.1%. Combined with the legacy of unjust incarcerations under the failed War on Drugs, this lack of diversity casts an ugly shadow over legal cannabis.



“I could no longer sit by and allow the injustice of unfair incarceration and lack of industry representation to tear my community apart while others continue to profit off of cannabis,” said Loriel Alegrete, Chief Executive Officer of 40 Tons , a social impact group focused on fighting for social justice in the industry. “So we started 40 Tons to help the families affected by these severe punishments, to be a positive voice for federal legalization and to bring the fight for social equity to Washington and the industry.”

40 Tons works for the release of incarcerated prisoners, as well as helping those already released through assistance programs. In 2021, the social impact group began hosting cannabis career fairs, “ Canna Get a 2nd Chance ,” to help individuals who have recently been released from prison or have once been affected by a marijuana-related conviction. Upcoming events are planned for late spring in New York City and the end of summer in Chicago. These job fairs provide comprehensive services to those seeking employment, including:

Resume assistance – 40 Tons has recruited Brand Resumes to help craft or update resumes on the spot at every event.

Interview essentials – Offering free suits, haircuts and even headshots for those needing a little help getting interview ready.

Career opportunities – Face-to-face interactions with cannabis businesses looking to hire for a multitude of roles.



“Our events go way beyond the typical job fair,” Alegrete said. “We provide everything a job seeker needs to develop and refine their personal brand, and we even include an expungement clinic to help those with offenses clean their records. In some cases, people can literally finish their resume and walk right over to a company hiring manager.”

In order to help businesses and potential employees, 40 Tons has now teamed up with the Cannabis Creative Movement to create a free, downloadable resource guide that provides an overview of the organization, its mission, and insights into the benefits of attending one of its cannabis career fairs. “From Jails to Jobs: A Guide to Supporting Social Justice Hiring in Cannabis” is available for free download here .

“The work that 40 Tons performs is incredibly important,” said Katie Burrell, Vice President and COO of PufCreativ , one of the founding partners of the Cannabis Creative Movement. “Not only are they working for the release of people facing unfair cannabis convictions, but they are helping them rebuild their lives while working for a more inclusive and diverse cannabis industry. Positive change starts in our community and extends outward from here.”

“From Jails to Jobs: A Guide to Supporting Social Justice Hiring in Cannabis” is available free to download here and we encourage donations to The 40 Tons Foundation through this link to help grow their message and amplify their resources to the public. To download other free guides from the Cannabis Creative Movement, please visit the website .

About the Cannabis Creative Movement

The Cannabis Creative Movement is a joint initiative of PufCreativ , an award-winning community-focused cannabis marketing agency, and The 9th Block , an award-winning branding + communications firm focused on the cannabis, healthcare and tech industries. The group welcomes participation from other cannabis creatives interested in generating awareness of critical issues facing the cannabis community. For more information, email the Cannabis Creative Movement at hello@pufcreativ.com .

About 40 Tons

40 Tons was born out of a need to fight for the injustice too many communities are facing as cannabis legalization allows for the state to profit while thousands of individuals are imprisoned on non-violent cannabis convictions. The group focuses on fighting for the release or reduced sentencing for those convicted while working to repair the harm done to the families and communities affected by crime and offering rehabilitation services for former prisoners to gain their lives back. For further information, visit https://www.40tons.co/ .

