Diversity candidates will be hard to find on New Brunswick election ballots

When New Brunswick voters go to the polls Sept. 14, they won't see many candidates of colour or members of First Nations or people who identify as LGBTQ.

For example, Alice McKim is one of only three diversity candidates on the Liberal slate.

She says she's proud of her 20-year teaching career and also proud to be a transgender woman seeking the seat for Saint John Harbour, which went Liberal in 2018 by the narrowest of margins — just 10 votes.

"Representation matters," said McKim, who taught law, world issues and family dynamics at Saint John High School before taking leave to campaign.

"What we see on stage at a political rally, it communicates something to everyone in the audience who themselves are searching within and wondering, 'Am I OK? Will I be loved? Will I ever stand on a stage if I live as my true self?'"

McKim said she "got green lit" after being interviewed by Liberal party recruiters.

"To be asked by a major political party to carry their banner, it means a lot," she said while attending a rally in Rothesay to support Clinic 554, the Fredericton-based family medical practice that provides abortion services and transgender care.

Diverse candidates run for Liberals, Greens

The Liberals had to invoke special rules to expedite their selection process in response to the snap election.

Leader Kevin Vickers said the party wanted to promote diversity as much as possible but there wasn't much time to tap new candidates, and women in particular were challenged by the prospect of having to "drop everything" to run.

Vickers said the Liberals will field 10 women candidates in the 49 ridings.

The party's only visible minority candidate is running in Moncton Southwest.

René Ephestion, who immigrated to Canada from France, had considered running for the party leadership in 2019 but didn't get his Canadian citizenship in time.

Now he says he has it and is thrilled at the prospect of being elected as a Black MLA.

"It's so important to show it's possible," said Ephestion. "I do it for my kids and for all youth. If they see change, they'll feel confident that they can do it, too."

Theresa Blackburn, who is running for the Liberals in Carleton, is the party's only self-identified Indigenous candidate, although she wasn't raised in the culture.

