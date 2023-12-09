Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0204

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0204 per share on the 29th of December. The dividend yield will be 9.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Diversified Royalty Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 184% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.5% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 195%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Diversified Royalty Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from CA$0.188 total annually to CA$0.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.7% over that duration. Diversified Royalty hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Diversified Royalty's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 184% of its earnings. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Diversified Royalty's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Diversified Royalty is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Diversified Royalty (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing.

