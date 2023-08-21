Diverse Trends Emerge in Canadian Housing: Urban Condos Dip, Suburban Homes Surge"

Canadian housing prices have witnessed a decline alongside the uptick in interest rates. Yet, a longer-term trajectory of growth remains evident over two years. The housing landscape needs to be uniform, with major urban centers experiencing dwindling condo prices. At the same time, smaller markets display robust growth in price per square foot, notably in single-family homes. Notably, Alberta has bucked the national trend, recording price hikes in several markets this year, while other Prairie provinces maintained stability. In contrast, British Columbia saw substantial price decreases.

The recently unveiled seventh annual price per square foot survey by CENTURY 21 Canada unveils a comprehensive comparison of property prices per square foot sold between January 1 and June 30 of the current year with corresponding periods of previous years. Most markets that witnessed price declines in the past year managed to hold steady around their 2021 benchmarks, considerably higher than in earlier years. This year's survey incorporates data dating back to 2018, encompassing communities across the nation.

Commenting on the situation, Emily Thompson, residing in Chatham, said: "It's interesting to see how the housing market is shifting, especially here in Chatham. With housing prices taking a hit due to rising interest rates, it's been a roller coaster ride for homeowners like me. But what caught my attention is the mention of smaller markets like ours experiencing growth in price per square foot for single-family homes." She said, "As a Chatham resident, this trend could mean potential value for our properties over time."

Todd Shyiak, Executive Vice President of CENTURY 21 Canada, underscores the broader context of these figures, noting that while the market has adjusted from its recent peaks due to last year's interest rate escalation, it hasn't regressed to pre-pandemic levels. This resilience indicates ongoing housing demand, particularly in smaller markets favoured by families seeking more affordable living costs.

While prices experienced a nadir in January, a gradual resurgence ensued throughout spring. However, many markets couldn't fully rebound to their 2022 levels. Condo prices in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal dipped. At the same time, detached homes in smaller Ontario cities and Atlantic Canada increased, signalling a demand for spacious living environments. The survey highlighted New Brunswick's emergence as an Atlantic Canadian growth hub fueled by its popularity among immigrants.

Shyiak anticipates that inventory will significantly impact future prices, as potential sellers might wait to list their homes due to a cautious buyer landscape. He emphasizes the need to view housing data within a broader context of evolving trends, considering each data point against long-term dynamics. The survey's yearly iterations enhance its value by providing insights into the overarching narrative of Canadian housing.

Another resident from Tilbury, Raj Patel, said: "As someone who recently moved to the Tilbury area, housing prices have been a hot topic among newcomers. I've been renting since I arrived, and the discussion about price declines in major urban condo markets caught my attention. It makes me wonder if this could create more affordable opportunities for first-time buyers like me. The mention of smaller markets seeing growth in single-family homes also aligns with my aspiration of eventually owning a spacious home for my family."

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter