Diverse stories, similar threads woven through USA TODAY’s Women of the Year honorees

Cherie Hoeger spent parts of her childhood in Argentina, seeing poverty up close. Poverty that still influences the lives of relatives there.

That experience left her – like many other USA TODAY Women of the Year honorees – with a deep-seated need to help others. That desire to help has been magnified two years into a pandemic that has hit women and mothers particularly hard.

Like many of the women being honored for their leadership and vision, Hoeger saw a problem (a lack of period-care products in impoverished countries) and stepped up.

“Women, especially moms and caregivers, we problem-solve because we don’t have a choice,” said Hoeger, a small-business owner and soon-to-be mother of six in Idaho. “We’re very good at adapting and being resourceful. So if the collective influence of women can get together and use their strength and their voice to create innovate solutions that challenge the patriarchal structure and create more flexibility, we’re going to be OK.”

USA TODAY’s Women of the Year program celebrates and honors that spirit. Starting March 13 and through this month, online and in print and in a special video show, you will meet all the honorees – one from every state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, plus a national cohort. They are a remarkable group of courageous women who lead and inspire, promote and fight for equity, and champion change. USA TODAY's Women of the Year follows our successful Women of the Century project, which highlighted achievements of trailblazing women in the 100 years since they won the right to vote.

Our first honoree, introduced last March, was Vice President Kamala Harris, who talked about the important role women played in her historic journey. She told American women, “You are strong.”

With her story, we invited you, our readers, to nominate deserving women (and you introduced us to thousands, many of whom you will meet here). We asked journalists across the USA TODAY Network – in more than 200 newsrooms in 45 states – to weigh in on the women in the communities they live in and cover every day. We sought input from a diverse panel of experts. The result?

A broad group of inspiring women who reflect America and devote themselves to bettering life for those around them.

This year’s honorees include doctors, nurses, artists, educators, business leaders, politicians, advocates, philanthropists and volunteers.

Some are well-known: Melinda French Gates, Simone Biles, Nina García, Adm. Rachel Levine. Others may be new to you, as they were to me.

I read their stories more than once. Sometimes in batches, in the end all at once, like a book. I found myself tearing up at some, nodding at others while reaching for a pen to jot down notes about their answers to "What is your definition of courage?" or "Do you have a guiding principle or mantra?" because I knew I would want to remember lines like these:

My definition of courage is to stand when no one else is standing with you.

When fear is trying to get the best of you, continually ask, “What's the worst that could happen?”

In addition to asking the honorees about their work – fighting hunger and poverty, helping others during COVID-19, creating safe spaces for children, championing equity, fighting violence – we asked them about their mentors, their challenges, their regrets, their advice to their younger selves.

While their stories are as diverse as the women themselves, there are similar threads: a belief in education and, often, a higher power. Gratitude for parents, especially moms. The learned wisdom that many of life's challenges are surmountable, especially with teamwork and determination.

And the messages these accomplished women would give to the younger versions of themselves?

Don't accept no.

Be kind to yourself.

You're stronger than you think.

Work out more!

