Diver who died at Millerton Lake identified as Fresno-area neurologist

The man whose body was recovered Sunday at Millerton Lake was described as an experienced diver and a Fresno-area neurologist.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office, which led two days of searching for a missing diver at the lake, identified him as 55-year-old Melvin Helm.

California Scuba Center in Clovis shared information Sunday on its Facebook page:

“It is with a very heavy heart that we share with you, our diving family, that we lost one of our own on Christmas Eve. Mel Helm was a very experienced diver who routinely conducted solo dives. For reasons unknown at this time, he went for a dive on Christmas Eve at Millerton Lake and never resurfaced.

“We send our condolences to Mel’s family. Please keep them in your prayers.

“Please be safe when diving and always dive with a buddy.”

California Scuba Center post on Facebook

Dr. Alan Birnbaum, director of the stroke program at Saint Agnes Medical Center, said Dr. Helm was a Fresno-area neurologist for about the past 15 years.

Sheriff’s deputies announced Sunday that searchers recoverd a body at Millerton Lake, ending a two-day search. More information will be made available pending an evaluation by the Coroner’s Office, the announcement stated.