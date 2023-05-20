Dive Under The Sea: How to Achieve the Mermaidcore Aesthetic

With summer steadily approaching and the premiere of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid around the corner, mermaidcore is on the rise.

The oceanic aesthetic lives up to its name, preferring a nature-inspired color palette of dark blues, turquoises, seafoam greens, coral oranges and sandy beiges. Ruffles mimic flowing seaweed, while lace and crochet mirror the texture of life forms in the deep blue sea, while freshwater pearls and colorful dominate accessories. When a siren's iridescent fin isn't on display, lime green wedges and sandals come in handy when walking along the shore. Whether it's Ariel or Aquamarine that sparked your love for mermaidcore, it's no doubt that the seaside style has caught a wave.

Continue scrolling to discover mermaidcore essentials.

Ganni Crochet Racerback Bikini Top

Ganni Crochet Racerback Bikini Top
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/ganni/crochet-racerback-bikini-top-1-blue-curacao" store="HBX" price="$165 USD"









Kijun Crochet Flower Bra

Kijun Crochet Flower Bra
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/kijun/crochet-flower-bra-brown" store="HBX" price="$155 USD"









Collina Strada Wisteria Top

Collina Strada Wisteria Top
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/collina-strada/wisteria-top-lace-mint-chrystanthemum" store="HBX" price="$325 USD"









Work From Beach Be Like Butterfly Set

Work From Beach Be Like Butterfly Set
link="https://workfrombeachbelike.com/products/butterfly-set-top-skirt-blue-1" store="Work From Beach Be Like" price="$325 USD"









Ester Manas Mini Sunset Skirt

Ester Manas Mini Sunset Skirt
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/ester-manas/mini-sunset-skirt-sunset" store="Work From Beach Be Like" price="$445 USD"



Miaou Micro Mini Skirt in Flower Rouge

Miaou Micro Mini Skirt in Flower Rouge
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/miaou/micro-mini-skirt-flower-rouge" store="HBX" price="$155 USD"









House of Sunny Spice Hockney Blue Circle Short Dress

House of Sunny Spice Hockney Blue Circle Short Dress
link="https://www.houseofsunny.co.uk/product-page/spice-hockney" store="House of Sunny" price="$105 USD"









LOBA Stefanie Gown

LOBA Stefanie Gown
link="https://www.revolve.com/loba-stefanie-gown-in-baby-blue/dp/LOBR-WD5/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=5&itrownum=2&itcurrpage=1&itview=05" store="Revolve" price="$230 USD"









Nana Jacqueline Caroline Dress

Nana Jacqueline Caroline Dress
link="https://nanajacqueline.com/products/caroline-dress-green" store="Nana Jacqueline" price="$515 USD"









In Gold We Trust Parisball Chain with Blue Cross Crystal

In Gold We Trust Parisball Chain with Blue Cross Crystal
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/in-gold-we-trust-paris/ball-chain-with-blue-cross-crystal-palladium" store="HBX" price="$260 USD"









Anna Lu Mexi Flower Bracelet

Anna Lu Mexi Flower Bracelet
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/anni-lu/mexi-flower-bracelet" store="HBX" price="$90 USD"









String Ting Bear-y Sweet Blue Raspberry Wristlet Phone Strap

String Ting Bear-y Sweet Blue Raspberry Wristlet Phone Strap
link="https://stringting.com/collections/iphone-strap-wristlets/products/bear-y-sweet-blue-rasberry-wristlet-phone-strap" store="String Ting" price="$57 USD"









forBitches Flip Flops

forBitches Flip Flops
link="https://hbx.com/women/brands/forbitches/flip-flops-5-ooh-bunny-neon-green" store="HBX" price="$195 USD"







