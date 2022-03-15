Dive Into Swimsuit Season with These 27 Deals from Nordstrom Rack
Sunny days are upon us, which means there's never been a better time to get a jump start on swimsuit season. If your warm-weather wardrobe is in dire need of a refresh, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. The discount retailer has slashed prices on tons of cute swimwear and cover-ups for their weeklong Swim Event, and last time we checked, there's plenty of enviable inventory to go around — with several standouts from beloved brands.
We spotted deep discounts from classic swimwear lines including Robin Piccone, Onia, and Billabong, and also made note of several trend-driven styles from celebrity-backed lines like Good American and Kendall and Kylie. We should add here that the Kardashians are the queens of styling one-piece swimsuits as bodysuits (pair them with jeans or slinky skirts, and you've got a brand new outfit), and there are tons of solid-colored and tasteful printed options that could easily serve double duty, if that's your thing.
Another smart, money-saving idea? Try a reversible one-piece swimsuit like this one from Maaji, that stretches your dollar even further thanks to its double-sided versatility. This sleek number offers a punchy, feminine print, a modest scoop neck silhouette, and an alluring low-cut back to flatter your figure. Add some white jeans or a breezy pair of palazzo pants, and you're ready to live your best resort life.
Buy It! Maaji Antonella Claire Reversible Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $154); nordstromrack.com
As for cover-ups, there's no shortage of stylish dresses, skirts, and tunics to go around. This We Wore What Cutout Midi Dress is one of our favorites because it packs perfectly for vacation and could be dressed up (just add a pair of strappy sandals and bold jewels) or down (rock it with casual flip-flops and a teeny bikini) in a pinch. Finally, check out this classic woven tunic cover-up. At just $27, this one is too good to pass up and would make the perfect summer staple for years to come.
Shop these pool-ready picks below.
Best Swimwear Deals
Sea Level One-Piece Swimsuit, $64.97 (orig. $129.95)
Good American '90s Rib One-Piece Swimsuit, $53.40 (orig. $89)
Maaji Smooth Skies Safary Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit, $64.97 (orig. $154)
Summersalt Fused Delta Bikini Top, $20.97 (orig. $50)
Summersalt Fused High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $14.97 (orig. $45)
Billabong x The Salty Blonde Sundipped One-Piece Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $129.95)
Robin Piccone Emma Longline Bikini Top, $54.97 (orig. $108)
Bound by Bond-Eye The Oscar One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $180)
Kendall and Kylie One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.97 (orig. $120)
Robin Piccone Olivia Tankini Top, $59.97 (orig. $128)
Maaji Antonella Claire Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $154)
Good American Support Bikini Top, $27 (orig. $45)
Robin Piccone Eve Underwire Bikini Top, $59.97 (orig. $118)
Robin Piccone Eve High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $59.97 (orig. $108)
Onia One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $49.97 (orig. $120)
Ganni Seersucker One-Shoulder Plaid Bikini Top, $54.97 (orig. $125)
Bond-Eye Australia Lace-Up Me Daisy One-Piece Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $179.95)
Best Swim Cover-Up Deals
We Wore What Ruched Cutout Midi Dress, $64.97 (orig. $155)
Maaji Late Morning Kisses Convertible Skirt, $49.97 (orig. $106)
Billabong Mini Cover-Up Dress, $26.97 (orig. $49.95)
Vince Camuto Lace Insert Cover-Up, $24.97 (orig. $48)
Laundry by Shelli Segal Solid Kimono, $34.97 (orig. $99)
Maaji Poppy Moonbow Snake Print Wrap Dress, $55.98 (orig. $148)
Nanette Lepore Tatum Tunic, $24.74 (orig. $142)
Tommy Bahama Pearl Front Twist Sleeveless Dress, $49.97 (orig. $125)
L Space Pfeiffer Cover-Up Wrap Dress, $85.50 (orig. $114)
Laundry By Shelli Segal Cropped Palazzo Pants, $34.97 (orig. $105)
