Dive Into Swimsuit Season with These 27 Deals from Nordstrom Rack

Sunny days are upon us, which means there's never been a better time to get a jump start on swimsuit season. If your warm-weather wardrobe is in dire need of a refresh, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. The discount retailer has slashed prices on tons of cute swimwear and cover-ups for their weeklong Swim Event, and last time we checked, there's plenty of enviable inventory to go around — with several standouts from beloved brands.

We spotted deep discounts from classic swimwear lines including Robin Piccone, Onia, and Billabong, and also made note of several trend-driven styles from celebrity-backed lines like Good American and Kendall and Kylie. We should add here that the Kardashians are the queens of styling one-piece swimsuits as bodysuits (pair them with jeans or slinky skirts, and you've got a brand new outfit), and there are tons of solid-colored and tasteful printed options that could easily serve double duty, if that's your thing.

Another smart, money-saving idea? Try a reversible one-piece swimsuit like this one from Maaji, that stretches your dollar even further thanks to its double-sided versatility. This sleek number offers a punchy, feminine print, a modest scoop neck silhouette, and an alluring low-cut back to flatter your figure. Add some white jeans or a breezy pair of palazzo pants, and you're ready to live your best resort life.

Buy It! Maaji Antonella Claire Reversible Swimsuit, $69.97 (orig. $154); nordstromrack.com

As for cover-ups, there's no shortage of stylish dresses, skirts, and tunics to go around. This We Wore What Cutout Midi Dress is one of our favorites because it packs perfectly for vacation and could be dressed up (just add a pair of strappy sandals and bold jewels) or down (rock it with casual flip-flops and a teeny bikini) in a pinch. Finally, check out this classic woven tunic cover-up. At just $27, this one is too good to pass up and would make the perfect summer staple for years to come.

Shop these pool-ready picks below.

