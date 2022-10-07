Dive into Hispanic culture at these Latin-owned Charlotte restaurants

Evan Santiago, Heidi Finley
·8 min read

With a growing population of Hispanic and Latino Charlotteans throughout the Queen City, it only makes sense that businesses owned by members of this vibrant and burgeoning community continue to grow, too.

For years, some neighborhoods around Charlotte have maintained a culturally rich and diverse offering of establishments and services to residents. But as Charlotte develops at a rapid pace, those businesses are beginning to spread beyond the confines of quiet corners around the Queen City and into more bustling neighborhoods, like South End and NoDa.

Check out some of these Hispanic and Latin-owned restaurants based in and around Charlotte (as well as our guide to Latin-owned small businesses):

AmiMaya Latin Cuisine

Location: 1610 Oakhurst Commons Dr, Unit 401, Charlotte, NC

Neighborhood: Oakhurst/MoRA

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: At AmiMaya, you can choose your dish (bowl, burrito, salad, taco or quesadilla) and the protein of your choice or veggies before loading on the toppings. Empenadas are available, too.

Artisen Gelato

Location: 301 W. John St. Matthews, North Carolina 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

Menu

What to know: Artisen Gelato, winner of CharlotteFive’s Readers Choice contest for best ice cream, offers a variety of allergy friendly gelato made without dairy, gluten, eggs or nuts. Classic flavors include Brownie and Rum and Raisin, while seasonal flavors such as Passion Cheesecake and Peppermint Bark rotate throughout the year.

Manolo Betancur and Leidy Ospina co-owners and operaters of Artisen Gelato in Matthews.
Manolo Betancur and Leidy Ospina co-owners and operaters of Artisen Gelato in Matthews.

Bajo Cero San Marcos

Location: 2401 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Neighborhood: Rock Hill

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican desserts, ice cream, paletas, snacks

What to know: Bajo Cero San Marcos is a local family-owned paleteria and ice cream shop offering a variety of classic menu items and flavors inspired by Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Capicúa

Location: 140 Regency Center Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Neighborhood: Mooresville/Lake Norman area

Menu

Cuisine: Latin American

What to know: Capicúa’s menu includes Dominican, Ecuadorian, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican and Spanish influences. Expect Latin food “with a new twist” when you visit, according to co-owner Jennifer Alcantara.

The Batchmaker Bake House

Location: 901 Berryhill Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Station West/FreeMoreWest

Menu

Cuisine: Bakery, dessert

What to know: The Batchmaker, whom you may have seen on “Good Morning America,” bakes up cakes and cheesecakes, as well as cookies, bars and brownies that are sold by the batch. Don’t miss trying the Dulce de Leche brownies, blondies and stuffed snickerdoodles.

Dulce De Leche Blondies topped with alfajores will be available on opening day at The Batch House, according to The Batchmaker Instagram feed.
Dulce De Leche Blondies topped with alfajores will be available on opening day at The Batch House, according to The Batchmaker Instagram feed.

Dulce Dreams Cafe

Location: Pop-up

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican bakery, dessert

What to know: Dulce Dreams Cafe offers traditional Mexican sweet bread rolls called conchas, some of which are stuffed with whipped cream, Nutella and other flavors. You can often catch its pop-ups at farmers markets and other vendor events.

Norma Zuniga’s Dulce Dreams Cafe will offer sweet treats with a nod to her Mexican heritage.
Norma Zuniga's Dulce Dreams Cafe will offer sweet treats with a nod to her Mexican heritage.

El Puro Cuban Restaurant

Location: 5033 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Menu

Cuisine: Cuban

What to know: Family-owned El Puro Cuban Restaurant aims to transport guests to pre-revolutionary Cuba, where they can enjoy live music while eating popular dishes such as masitas de la loma, ropa vieja and tamal en cazuela.

Arroz Frito Cubano at El Puro Cuban Restaurant.
Arroz Frito Cubano at El Puro Cuban Restaurant.

El Toro Bruto

Location: Inside Resident Culture, 332 W Bland St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: El Toro Bruto — a taqueria that started out as a pop-up venture — offer breakfast tacos, along with “anytime” tacos, tacos as big as a burrito called Tacos Brutos and more.

Chef Hector González-Mora of El Bruto Toro.
Chef Hector González-Mora of El Bruto Toro.

Havana Carolina

Location: 11 Union St S Suite, 108, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Downtown Concord

Menu

Cuisine: Cuban

What to know: Owned by the same family as El Puro Cuban Restaurant, Havana Carolina brings the Cuban culture to Concord. You’ll find Cuban music on Friday and Saturday nights, along with a menu that includes classic Cubano sandwiches, along with Churrasco a la Cubana, which is a 10 ounce skirt steak grilled with homemade chimichurri and topped with onions.

Havana Carolina is family-owned and operated by Ana Acela Perez (left), Dania Hernandez (center) and Manny Perez (right).
Havana Carolina is family-owned and operated by Ana Acela Perez (left), Dania Hernandez (center) and Manny Perez (right).

La Caseta

Location: Camp North End, 1801 N Graham St #203, Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Lockwood

Menu

Cuisine: Latin street food

What to know: La Caseta, part of the Raydal Hospitality Group that also owns Sabor and Three Amigos, focuses on traditional handmade items passed down from generation to generation in the owners’ native El Salvador and Dominican Republic, plus other Latin countries. Expect arepas, pupusas and empanadas, as well as tacos.

Al Pastor at La Caseta
Al Pastor at La Caseta

La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe

Location: 1607 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Madison Park

Menu

Cuisine: Sandwiches, pastry, coffee

What to know: La Dolcezza is an international pastry shop featuring a wide array of offerings from savory sandwiches to satisfying desserts, such as pumpkin spice bread pudding and apple spice cupcakes.

Panaderia La Espiga

Location: 6445 Albemarle Rd #3815, Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: Idlewild Farms

Cuisine: Bakery

What to know: Visit Panaderia La Espiga, a bakery tucked in a strip mall with a butcher shop, beauty salon and pizzeria for cookies, palmiers, bread pudding and more.

Los Paisas

Location: 8318 Pineville-Matthews Rd #702, Charlotte, NC 28226

Neighborhood: Pineville

Menu

Cuisine: Colombian

What to know: Los Paisas has long been a staple in the Charlotte Hispanic and Latino community. The traditional restaurant serves up large, flavorful plates of authentic Colombian food without breaking the bank. Its Bandeja tipica Colombiana (typical Colombian platter) is a fan favorite.

Mal Pan

Location: 4625 Piedmont Row Dr 115 D, Charlotte, NC 28210

Neighborhood: SouthPark

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: Mal Pan features a menu of “big and carefully curated flavors” inspired by comfort foods from Mexico. Brunch is available every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dinner is a “sit-down” service, offered from 5 to 9 p.m.

Manolo’s Bakery

Location: 4405 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Windsor Park

Menu

Cuisine: Bakery

What to know: Only a small slice of Manolo’s Bakery offerings are available online. Colombian-born owner Manolo Betancur — who was Overall Winner in the US Bread Hero category of the Tiptree World Bread Awards and also owns Artisen Gelato — bakes up all kinds of bread, pastries, doughnuts, cakes and more.

An assortment of treats from Manolo’s Bakery.
An assortment of treats from Manolo's Bakery.

Odalys Panaderia y Pasteleria

Location: 6301 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Hidden Valley

Location: 4404 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Oakhurst

Location: 6407 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Starmount

Cuisine: Bakery

What to know: This regional Latin bakery chain that also has locations in Concord, Gastonia, Monroe and Salisbury, offers cakes, pastries and bread.

Odalys Panaderia y Pasteleria.
Odalys Panaderia y Pasteleria.

Panadaria el Quetzal

Location: 925 Eastway Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

Menu

Cuisine: Bakery

What to know: This Guatemalan-owned bakery features breads, tarts, milhojas, tamales and more.

A Piece of Havana

Location: 11126 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Menu

Cuisine: Cuban

What to know: The food at A Piece of Havana is widely celebrated for being packed with color and flavor. The authentic Cuban eatery features a dynamic menu and live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

A Piece of Havana in Steele Creek.
A Piece of Havana in Steele Creek.

Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar

Location: 1500-A W. Morehead St.

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: Que Fresa is a new taqueria with soft-serve margaritas, house-made Puffy Chips and at least 14 varieties of tacos.

Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar is opening Oct. 7 in Wesley Heights.
Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar is opening Oct. 7 in Wesley Heights.

Que Onda Tacos + Tequila

Location: 9601 N Tryon St Suite K, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City North

Location: 333 W Trade St #101, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Location: 3022 Weddington Rd Suite 100, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

Location: 13016 Eastfield Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Highland Creek

Location: 1518 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205 (coming soon)

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

Menu: Matthews, University City North, Uptown

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: Offering more than just tacos and tequila, Que Onda’s menu is a comprehensive tour of all things that make Mexican food fun and delicious. You’re sure to find something you’ll love on this menu, from mouth-watering appetizers and savory sandwiches to sizzling skillet fajitas and rich desserts, such as flan, churros and tres leches. Its fifth area location was announced this week — it will open in Plaza Midwood in the former Coaltrane’s location.

Que Onda Tacos &amp; Tequila. CharlotteFive file photo
Que Onda Tacos & Tequila. CharlotteFive file photo

Sabor Latin Grill

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: Ballantyne, Cornelius, Elizabeth, Fort Mill, Huntersville, NoDa, Pineville, South End, SouthPark, University City South, Uptown, Yorkshire

Menu

Cuisine: Latin street food

What to know: Sabor Latin Grill gives customers the opportunity to experience a variety of Latin comfort dishes inspired by Mexican, Dominican, Cuban, Salvadoran, Colombian and Venezuela cuisine.

Sabor’s Tacos Americanos.
Sabor's Tacos Americanos.

Salud Cerveceria

Location: 3306-C N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Menu

Cuisine: Craft beer, pizza, bar food

What to know: Salud Cerveceria, recognized by USA Today’s beer experts as the best beer bar in the country, serves up Neapolitan style wood-fired pizza, salads, empanadas and more, along with craft beer.

Jason and Dairelyn Glunt own Salud.
Jason and Dairelyn Glunt own Salud.

Tacos Rick-O

Location: Inside Hoppin’, 1402 Winnifred St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: At this food truck stationed at Hoppin’, you can mix and match tacos filled with campe (carne asada), tinga (chipotle chicken) and veggie, dip a few birria tacos or choose a bowl instead.

Ricky Ortiz, owner of Tacos Rick-O Food Truck.
Ricky Ortiz, owner of Tacos Rick-O Food Truck.

Three Amigos Grill & Cantina

Location: 2917 Central Ave A, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Country Club Heights

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

What to know: Three Amigos is known for its authentic enchiladas, using fresh Mexican spices. Choose among six options (verde, roja, poblanas, al horno, calabaza or jalisciences), or get the Enchilada Mixtas plate that combines four of those options.

At Three Amigos, order the Enchiladas Calabaza, made with zucchini, covered in your choice of roja, verde or mole sauce and then topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and queso fresco. It’s served with rice and beans.
At Three Amigos, order the Enchiladas Calabaza, made with zucchini, covered in your choice of roja, verde or mole sauce and then topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado and queso fresco. It's served with rice and beans.

