Divas can also be men: Elton John and Prince feature in new V&A exhibition

Elton John - Dave Benett/Hulton Archive

The term has been reserved for the fieriest females stars, but a new exhibition will suggest that men can be divas too.

Sir Elton John will be among the male celebrities included in a new show at the V&A Museum dedicated to the “fluid” concept of “the diva”.

Pop star Prince and drag queen RuPaul have been deemed divas by curators of the exhibition, who will showcase costumes worn by the world’s most famous and flamboyant performers.

Sir Elton’s giant wig will join the dresses of “iconic” women including Maria Callas, Marylin Monroe and Tina Turner in a series of displays devised for the first show of its kind.

The V&A has said that the exhibition, titled DIVA, will chart the history of the term from its use as an honorific for female opera singers to its “fluid” modern-day usage, including for contemporary male stars.

Kate Bailey, curator of the show, said: “The DIVA exhibition narrative explores how the term has been embraced, redefined and reclaimed.

Dress by Christian Dior, worn by Vivien Leigh in the play Duel of Angels at the Apollo Theatre, 1958 - Robert Auton

Sir Elton John's powder wig - Sarah Duncan/Victoria and Albert Museum, London

“Diva is a fluid and open concept that is channelled and harnessed by performers on and off stage to inspire creativity and expression through their art, costumes and music.”

The exhibition will be split into two sections. The first provides historical context and emergence of the diva while the second focuses on how “performers of all genders have redefined and reclaimed the title”.

Displays will boast more than 250 objects drawn from the V&A’s collection and loans from across the world, including clothing and over-the-top costumes worn by those who have been given the title of diva.

This will include the Louis XIV costume worn by Sir Elton to mark his 50th birthday in 1997, a never-before-displayed outfit comprising a 3ft powdered wig and a 15ft feather train.

In the same section as Sir Elton’s attire, the work and image of late musician Prince will feature in displays focusing on sexuality, gender and the body.

Drag artist RuPaul, whose DragRace show is now a global hit, will also be included in the roster of historical and contemporary divas.

Several items that have never before been on display, including a silk chiffon and sequin dress worn by Mae West in 1933, will be shown alongside other famed costumes worn by singers and Hollywood stars.

Marylin’s Monroe’s dress from Some Like it Hot will be exhibited, as will the first and last costumes worn by renowned soprano Maria Callas when she played the Royal Opera House.

The plain black dress of French chanteuse Edith Piaf will also feature.

Sketch of the 1977 Flame dress for Tina Turner by Bob Mackie - Bob Mackie

Ms Bailey said: “The V&A with its world-class collections of art design and performance and its mission to inspire creativity in all its forms is the perfect stage to celebrate the multifaceted diva.

“Today the word diva holds a myriad of meanings. At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva.”

The exhibition will feature looks worn by Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Cher, and will tell the personal stories of numerous stars including Rihanna, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand and Billie Holiday.

Displays will tell visitors about the exceptional talent of these individuals and how they used this talent, and their own individual style, to transcend various social norms and expectations.

DIVA opens on June 24 at the V&A in South Kensington, London.