Diva releases its 2021/2022 annual Impact Report

The company celebrates 20 years of meaningful advocacy work with over $3 Million in product and financial gifts to date

Toronto, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva International Inc. (Diva), the makers of The DivaCup, the #1 Menstrual cup in the world today, released their Impact report for their 2021/2022 fiscal year. This year Diva, whose advocacy work is centered at the intersection of climate crises, lack of accessibility to safe and sustainable products, and the destigmatization of a life-giving bodily process is celebrating their 20th anniversary and in recognition of this milestone have included data on their full history of impact. In just twenty years, Diva has donated over $3 million in product and financial gifts to create a world where access to period care is a right, not a privilege.

In 2021, Diva identified four core impact pillars: Access to Safe and Affordable Menstrual Products; Menstrual, Reproductive, and Sexual Health Care; Gender Equity, Empowerment and Liberation; and Environmental Stewardship on which to focus their advocacy work. The latest impact report outlines the full details and results of their work under these pillars with 8 key partnerships. Some powerful highlights include 3.6 million tampons diverted from landfill through DivaCup donations and over 15 thousand DivaCups donated to communities in need.

“My vision for Diva is that our legacy not be limited to our retail success, but rather that we leverage our power in business to create meaningful changes that support our overarching mission of menstrual equity. Diva is dedicated to continually growing and raising our own standards as corporate citizens. Our identified impact pillars serve as our north stars as we navigate our future and conscientiously work to create and spark change for the better for the climate, health care, gender empowerment and liberation, education and menstrual equity. I am proud of the work we have done since Diva’s inception 20 years ago and look forward to the next chapter of our advocacy work” - Carinne Chambers-Saini, Founder and CEO of Diva.

The past fiscal year saw the company achieve several landmark advocacy milestones including the implementation of a Paid Menstrual Leave Policy, the launch of DivaRecycles, an industry first recycling program in partnership with Terracycle that saw over 1000 cups recycled in the first 12 months, and the launch of the inaugural BIPOC Creator’s grant which awarded $25,000 in cash grants to 10 recipients chosen from over 400 applicants. The company also recertified as B Corp for the third consecutive year and released their groundbreaking documentary, Pandora’s Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation, which examined the global effects of menstrual inequity, for free on Youtube.

“Diva’s core value is to reflect our community in our work holistically and that includes both our dedication to providing premium period care products and also our advocacy work. As a modern menstrual care brand, our work at Diva cannot be siloed from the very real social, cultural, and environmental issues that are facing our world and communities today. Our customers are our community and therefore we share the same hopes, dreams and fears for the future, and our advocacy work is dedicated to creating a future that we can all be proud to be part of.” - Rick Saini, President of Diva.

Beyond monetary and product donations, Diva has also channeled its digital platforms into forces for change, focusing content on their Blog, Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok accounts on education. Some examples include weekly cup demonstrations for how to properly insert, remove, clean and care for a DivaCup, decoding period blood colour, and more.

The company is announcing new impact partners for the 2022/2023 fiscal year which include PERIOD., SHORE Centre, Platform, Water First, and Laadliyan.

To read the full 2021/2022 Impact Report please click HERE.

Established in 2002, Diva’s founders, mother-daughter team Francine Chambers and Carinne Chambers-Saini, have become disruptors in the menstrual care industry, passionately following their dream to create a sustainable menstrual cup, a healthy and effective alternative to disposables. Their hero product, DivaCup, is an easy-to-use, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable tampons and pads, offering up to 12 hours of leak-free protection. Diva is also passionately committed to its social impact program. Its mission is to establish meaningful partnerships globally to address issues of accessibility, menstrual equity, and education. In the past year alone, Diva’s Impact program has donated over $700,000 in product and financial support worldwide. As Diva believes that menstruation should be a fact of life, not life-limiting, the company is passionately committed to breaking taboos surrounding menstruation worldwide. For more information, please visit divacup.com.



